SectorPackaging
Open₹25.25
Prev. Close₹24.05
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.04
Day's High₹25.25
Day's Low₹24.5
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹32,225.4
Face Value₹5,000
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)0.09
P/E0.01
EPS4,169.39
Divi. Yield0
No Record Found
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
19.2
19.2
19.2
19.2
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
104.18
92.7
89.54
81.97
Net Worth
123.38
111.9
108.74
101.17
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
369.28
328.06
270.34
289.35
yoy growth (%)
12.56
21.34
-6.56
-19.29
Raw materials
-269.39
-241.51
-182.37
-222.1
As % of sales
72.94
73.61
67.45
76.75
Employee costs
-27.72
-26
-21.36
-23.22
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
6.05
6.04
4.7
-8.83
Depreciation
-10.42
-9.4
-11.58
-8.84
Tax paid
-2.34
-3.13
-1.75
1.58
Working capital
-2.81
2.34
3.2
-16.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
12.56
21.34
-6.56
-19.29
Op profit growth
10.22
-42.7
181.91
-33.1
EBIT growth
8.55
-25.52
910.91
-25.16
Net profit growth
31.02
-339.91
-82.89
-36.72
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairperson
Rajul Sandeep Jhaveri
Managing Director
Sandeep Jhaveri
Executive Director
Alay Sandeep Jhaveri
Executive Director
Mrunal S Jhaveri
Company Secretary
Abhishek Pokharna
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd
Summary
Incorporated in Apr.85 as a public limited company, Flexo Film Wraps (India) (FFW) is promoted by V K Thirani and Kunal Thirani. It manufactures PVC monolayer stretch cling film at Waluj (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 360 tpa. FFW commenced commercial production in 1986.The company manufactures films in food and industrial grades, sold under the KlinWrap and Intact brand names. Its customers include Indian Airlines, Paper Products, Ponds (I), Indo-American Hybrid Seeds, Videocon Narmada Electronics, BHEL and Bajaj Auto.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue of 19,01,070 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 8 per share aggregating Rs 3,42,19,260. The issue was to part-finance its diversification project to manufacture 3-layer co-extruded blown film from the polyolefines category of polymers -- linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) at Farola, Maharashtra.The company completed the modernisation for the manufacture of 1000 tpa of masking film, 1250 tpa of flamination film and 250 tpa of LLDPE stretch cling film in addition to the present installed capacity.During 1998-99, the company has reflected losses which exceeds its net worth, so a reference has been made to BIFR for rehabilitation as a consequence the company has been declared sick during the year 2000, and the BIFR has appointed ICICI as the operating agency.
