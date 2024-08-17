iifl-logo-icon 1
Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Share Price

24.5
(1.87%)
Feb 27, 2012|12:00:00 AM

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

25.25

Prev. Close

24.05

Turnover(Lac.)

0.04

Day's High

25.25

Day's Low

24.5

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

32,225.4

Face Value

5,000

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

0.09

P/E

0.01

EPS

4,169.39

Divi. Yield

0

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Corporate Action

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:24 AM
Dec-2011Sep-2011Jun-2011Mar-2011
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.98%

Non-Promoter- 0.27%

Institutions: 0.27%

Non-Institutions: 24.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

19.2

19.2

19.2

19.2

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

104.18

92.7

89.54

81.97

Net Worth

123.38

111.9

108.74

101.17

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

369.28

328.06

270.34

289.35

yoy growth (%)

12.56

21.34

-6.56

-19.29

Raw materials

-269.39

-241.51

-182.37

-222.1

As % of sales

72.94

73.61

67.45

76.75

Employee costs

-27.72

-26

-21.36

-23.22

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

6.05

6.04

4.7

-8.83

Depreciation

-10.42

-9.4

-11.58

-8.84

Tax paid

-2.34

-3.13

-1.75

1.58

Working capital

-2.81

2.34

3.2

-16.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

12.56

21.34

-6.56

-19.29

Op profit growth

10.22

-42.7

181.91

-33.1

EBIT growth

8.55

-25.52

910.91

-25.16

Net profit growth

31.02

-339.91

-82.89

-36.72

Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairperson

Rajul Sandeep Jhaveri

Managing Director

Sandeep Jhaveri

Executive Director

Alay Sandeep Jhaveri

Executive Director

Mrunal S Jhaveri

Company Secretary

Abhishek Pokharna

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jhaveri Flexo India Ltd

Summary

Incorporated in Apr.85 as a public limited company, Flexo Film Wraps (India) (FFW) is promoted by V K Thirani and Kunal Thirani. It manufactures PVC monolayer stretch cling film at Waluj (Aurangabad), Maharashtra, with an installed capacity of 360 tpa. FFW commenced commercial production in 1986.The company manufactures films in food and industrial grades, sold under the KlinWrap and Intact brand names. Its customers include Indian Airlines, Paper Products, Ponds (I), Indo-American Hybrid Seeds, Videocon Narmada Electronics, BHEL and Bajaj Auto.In Apr.96, the company came out with a public issue of 19,01,070 equity shares of Rs 10 each for cash at a premium of Rs 8 per share aggregating Rs 3,42,19,260. The issue was to part-finance its diversification project to manufacture 3-layer co-extruded blown film from the polyolefines category of polymers -- linear low density polyethylene (LLDPE), low density polyethylene (LDPE) and ethyl vinyl acetate (EVA) at Farola, Maharashtra.The company completed the modernisation for the manufacture of 1000 tpa of masking film, 1250 tpa of flamination film and 250 tpa of LLDPE stretch cling film in addition to the present installed capacity.During 1998-99, the company has reflected losses which exceeds its net worth, so a reference has been made to BIFR for rehabilitation as a consequence the company has been declared sick during the year 2000, and the BIFR has appointed ICICI as the operating agency.
