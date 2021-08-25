TO THE MEMBERS OF Jhaveri Flexo India Private Limited (Formerly known as Jhaveri flexo India Limited)

Report on the Audit of financial statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Jhaveri Flexo India Private Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2021, the Statement of Profit and Loss the Cash Flow Statement for the year then ended, and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the financial statement").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including AS specified under section 133 of the Act, of the state of affairs (Financial Position) of the Company as at 31st March, 2021, and its Profit for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the financial statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Reporting of key audit matters as per SA 701, Key Audit Matters are not applicable to the Company as it is an unlisted company.

Managements Responsibility for the financial statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance and cash flow of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards (AS) specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the asset of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease the operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatement in the financial statement that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economics decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the financial statement may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in

i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the result of our work; and

ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatement in the financial statement.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by The Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2016, issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act (hereinafter referred to as the "Order"), and on the basis of such checks of the book s and records of the Company as we considered appropriate and according to the information and explanations given to us, we give in the "Annexure A" statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2021 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2021 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequancy of the Internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses unmodified opinion on the adequancy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting.

(g) In our opinion, the managerial remuneration for the year ended March 31, 2021 has been paid/provided by the Company to its directors in accordance with the provisions of section 197 read with schedule V to the Act;

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact, if any, of pending litigations as at March 31, 2021 on its financial position in its financial statements. Refer note no 31 of the financial statement.

ii. The Company has considered/made provision, as required under the applicable law or accounting standard, for material forceable losses, if any, on long term contracts including derivative contracts.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2021.

For Chaturvedi Sohan & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 118424 W

sd/- CA Vivekanand Chaturvedi Partner Date: 25/08/2021 M.No: 106403 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 21106403AAAAD W2434

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Refer to in paragrpah 1 under "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report to the Members of Jhaveri Flexo India Private Limited of even date)

i) In respect of fixed assets.

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of all fixed assets.

(b) The Company has a regular program of physical verification ot its fixed assets by which all fixed assets are verified in a phased periodocal manner over a period of three year. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and its nature of business. Pursuant to the program, certain fixed assets were physicaly verified by the management during the year. In our opinion, and according to information and explanation given to us, no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

(c) According to information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the unit, the title deeds of immovable property are held in the name of Company.

ii) Inventories has been physically verified by the Management at regular intervals. In our opinion, the frequency of such verification is reasonable.

iii) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company has not granted any loan secured, or unsecured, to companies, firms, limited liability partnership or other parties covered in the registered maintained undersection 189 of the Act. Accordingly, paragraph 3(iii)of the order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not given any loan, guarantee, made investment, nor provided any security given under of the provisions of Section 185 and 186 of the Act.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits from the public in terms of provisions of sections 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013.

vi) We have broadly reviewed the records maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by Central Government for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of Section 148 of the Act and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. However, we have not made a detailed examination of the records.

vii) (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, in our opinion, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, income tax, sales tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and other material statutory dues, as applicable, with the appropriate authorities.

(b) According to the information and explanation provided us, no undisputed amounts payable in respect of provident fund, Employees state Insurance, Income tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Goods and Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and other Statutory Dues were outstanding, at the year end, for a period of more than six month from the date they became payable.

(c) According to the records of the Company, the dues of Income Tax, Goods and Service tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Custom, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax and Cess which have not been deposited on March 31st, 2021 on account of any dispute, are as follows: except following

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount Period to which the Amount relates Forum where the dispute is pending. Income Tax Act Penalty Demanded for concealment of Income for AY 2001-02 4361000 AY 2001-02 Bombay High Court

viii) According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or borrowing to banks and financial institution. The Company has not issued debentures nor borrowed any funds from Government.

ix) The Company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer, further public offer (including debt instruments) and term loans and debenture during the year. Accordingly, the provisions of Clause 3(ix) of the Order are not applicable to the Company.

x) Based upon the audit procedure performed for the purpose of reporting the true and fair view of the financial statement and according to the information and explanation provided by the management, we report that no fraud on the company by the officer and employees of the Company has been noticed and reported during the year.

xi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has complied the provision of section 197 of the companies Act 2013.

xii) In our opinion and according to information and explanation given to us, the company is not the nidhi company, accordingly para 3(xii) of the order is not applicable to the company.

xiii) According to the information and explanations provided by management, all transactions with the related parties are in compliance section 177 and 188 of Companies Act, 2013 where applicable and the details have been disclosed in the Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year under review hence, reporting requirement under clause 3(xiv) of the order not applicable to the Company and, not commented upon.

(xv) According to information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the company, The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with him as referred to in section 192 of Companies Act, 2013.

(xvi) According to information and explanation given to us, the provision of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934 are not applicable to the Company.

For Chaturvedi Sohan & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 118424 W

sd/- CA Vivekanand Chaturvedi Partner Date: 25/08/2021 M.No: 106403 Place: Mumbai UDIN: 21106403AAAAD W2434

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Refer to in paragrpah 2(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirement section of our report to the Member of Jhaveri Flexo India private Limited of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Jhaveri Flexo India Private Limited ("the Company") as of 31st March, 2021 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (the "ICAI"). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Noteon Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that

(1) Pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) Provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) Provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at 31st March, 2021, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For Chaturvedi Sohan & Co Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No. 118424 W