Jinaams Dress Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
15.08
14
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.31
16.98
13.01
10.14
Net Worth
46.39
30.98
23.01
20.14
Minority Interest
Debt
52.18
55.32
50.82
48.93
Deferred Tax Liability Net
1.12
0.94
0.54
0.31
Total Liabilities
99.69
87.24
74.37
69.38
Fixed Assets
24.34
24.93
14.29
14.11
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
73.98
60.77
58.84
53.36
Inventories
76.29
63.04
45.76
42.95
Inventory Days
186.25
150.49
124.28
115
Sundry Debtors
56.3
45.32
38.85
52.12
Debtor Days
137.45
108.19
105.52
139.55
Other Current Assets
10.77
5.96
3.39
2.94
Sundry Creditors
-58.5
-43.05
-27.92
-43.82
Creditor Days
142.82
102.77
75.83
117.32
Other Current Liabilities
-10.88
-10.5
-1.24
-0.82
Cash
1.36
1.55
1.24
1.91
Total Assets
99.68
87.25
74.37
69.38
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.