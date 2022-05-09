iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jinaams Dress Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

2.37
(-4.82%)
May 9, 2022|02:48:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Jinaams Dress Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

149.5

152.89

134.38

136.31

yoy growth (%)

-2.21

13.77

-1.42

-0.8

Raw materials

-111.37

-118.14

-107.07

-101.01

As % of sales

74.49

77.27

79.67

74.1

Employee costs

-7.77

-7.08

-8.88

-11.76

As % of sales

5.2

4.63

6.61

8.63

Other costs

-10.37

-8.68

-6.83

-12.75

As % of sales (Other Cost)

6.93

5.67

5.08

9.35

Operating profit

19.97

18.97

11.58

10.78

OPM

13.36

12.41

8.62

7.9

Depreciation

-2.19

-1.88

-1.56

-1.33

Interest expense

-7.25

-6.5

-6.32

-6.18

Other income

0.4

1.33

0.63

0.17

Profit before tax

10.93

11.92

4.32

3.43

Taxes

-3.16

-4.12

-1.45

-1.24

Tax rate

-28.95

-34.56

-33.57

-36.13

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

7.76

7.8

2.87

2.19

Exceptional items

0.06

0.02

0

-0.02

Net profit

7.83

7.82

2.87

2.17

yoy growth (%)

0.09

172.15

32.34

-34.53

NPM

5.23

5.11

2.13

1.59

Jinaams Dress Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Jinaams Dress Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.