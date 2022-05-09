Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
149.5
152.89
134.38
136.31
yoy growth (%)
-2.21
13.77
-1.42
-0.8
Raw materials
-111.37
-118.14
-107.07
-101.01
As % of sales
74.49
77.27
79.67
74.1
Employee costs
-7.77
-7.08
-8.88
-11.76
As % of sales
5.2
4.63
6.61
8.63
Other costs
-10.37
-8.68
-6.83
-12.75
As % of sales (Other Cost)
6.93
5.67
5.08
9.35
Operating profit
19.97
18.97
11.58
10.78
OPM
13.36
12.41
8.62
7.9
Depreciation
-2.19
-1.88
-1.56
-1.33
Interest expense
-7.25
-6.5
-6.32
-6.18
Other income
0.4
1.33
0.63
0.17
Profit before tax
10.93
11.92
4.32
3.43
Taxes
-3.16
-4.12
-1.45
-1.24
Tax rate
-28.95
-34.56
-33.57
-36.13
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
7.76
7.8
2.87
2.19
Exceptional items
0.06
0.02
0
-0.02
Net profit
7.83
7.82
2.87
2.17
yoy growth (%)
0.09
172.15
32.34
-34.53
NPM
5.23
5.11
2.13
1.59
