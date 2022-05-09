Jinaams Dress Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
10.93
11.92
4.32
3.43
Depreciation
-2.19
-1.88
-1.56
-1.33
Tax paid
-3.16
-4.12
-1.45
-1.24
Working capital
13.5
3.13
3.56
3.01
Other operating items
Operating
19.06
9.04
4.87
3.87
Capital expenditure
0.69
11.11
1.74
4.98
Free cash flow
19.76
20.15
6.61
8.85
Equity raised
41.53
26.16
20.27
16.02
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
25
42.1
29.81
32.1
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
86.3
88.42
56.69
56.97
