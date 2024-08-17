SectorTextiles
Open₹2.48
Prev. Close₹2.49
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.12
Day's High₹2.49
Day's Low₹2.37
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹40.08
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)5.28
P/E10.3
EPS0.23
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Equity Capital
15.08
14
10
10
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
31.31
16.98
13.01
10.14
Net Worth
46.39
30.98
23.01
20.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
149.5
152.89
134.38
136.31
yoy growth (%)
-2.21
13.77
-1.42
-0.8
Raw materials
-111.37
-118.14
-107.07
-101.01
As % of sales
74.49
77.27
79.67
74.1
Employee costs
-7.77
-7.08
-8.88
-11.76
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
10.93
11.92
4.32
3.43
Depreciation
-2.19
-1.88
-1.56
-1.33
Tax paid
-3.16
-4.12
-1.45
-1.24
Working capital
13.5
3.13
3.56
3.01
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.21
13.77
-1.42
-0.8
Op profit growth
5.26
63.81
7.45
0.42
EBIT growth
-1.34
72.94
10.8
0.89
Net profit growth
0.09
172.15
32.34
-34.53
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Grasim Industries Ltd
GRASIM
2,509.1
|142.08
|1,65,226.66
|720.86
|0.4
|7,623.33
|835.23
Trident Ltd
TRIDENT
34.11
|53.3
|17,382.69
|83.46
|1.06
|1,709.17
|7.03
Welspun Living Ltd
WELSPUNLIV
163.4
|28.27
|15,879.35
|175.69
|0.06
|2,396.27
|38.26
Vardhman Textiles Ltd
VTL
509.2
|18.54
|14,724.78
|219.64
|0.79
|2,454.78
|316.07
Raymond Lifestyle Ltd
RAYMONDLSL
2,071.2
|5.72
|12,618.5
|26.14
|0
|1,315.48
|386.31
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Rahul Hemraj Oswal
Whole-time Director
Vishal Hemraj Oswal
Independent Director
Monal Khanna
Independent Director
Amreetaa Roy Panneriy
Addtnl Independent Director
Swapnil Devendra Shah
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jinaams Dress Ltd
Summary
Jinaams Dress Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Jinaam Apparels Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jinaam Dress Private Limited on August 24, 2011. The name of the Company was again changed to Jinaams Dress Private Limited on May 29, 2017. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jinaams Dress Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of the manufacturers of Indian ethnic and fusion wear for women. It designs, manufactures and markets wide portfolio of womens apparels across multiple brands. The Company sells its products through its distribution network spread across 19 states and 4 union territories in India. The Company operates a retail store for womens apparel located at The Gateway Hotel, Surat, Gujarat. It also has an exclusive tie up with e-commerce platform www.manndola.com, owned by one of the Group Company, for online marketing and selling of its products. The Company offers a wide range of Indian ethnic and fusion wear for woman which includes lehenga-choli, kurti, dupatta, scarfs and sarees of various fabrics such as satin, georgette, crepe, chiffon, velvet, polyester, cotton, silk, wool etc. that caters to aide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear, evening wear, party wear and occasion-wear at various price range. Over the year
