Jinaams Dress Ltd Share Price

2.37
(-4.82%)
May 9, 2022|02:48:14 PM

Jinaams Dress Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Textiles

Open

2.48

Prev. Close

2.49

Turnover(Lac.)

2.12

Day's High

2.49

Day's Low

2.37

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

40.08

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

5.28

P/E

10.3

EPS

0.23

Divi. Yield

0

Jinaams Dress Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Jinaams Dress Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jinaams Dress Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|08:38 AM
Sep-2020Mar-2020Sep-2019Apr-2019
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 59.68%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 59.68%

Non-Promoter- 40.31%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 40.31%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jinaams Dress Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Equity Capital

15.08

14

10

10

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

31.31

16.98

13.01

10.14

Net Worth

46.39

30.98

23.01

20.14

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

149.5

152.89

134.38

136.31

yoy growth (%)

-2.21

13.77

-1.42

-0.8

Raw materials

-111.37

-118.14

-107.07

-101.01

As % of sales

74.49

77.27

79.67

74.1

Employee costs

-7.77

-7.08

-8.88

-11.76

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

10.93

11.92

4.32

3.43

Depreciation

-2.19

-1.88

-1.56

-1.33

Tax paid

-3.16

-4.12

-1.45

-1.24

Working capital

13.5

3.13

3.56

3.01

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2019Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.21

13.77

-1.42

-0.8

Op profit growth

5.26

63.81

7.45

0.42

EBIT growth

-1.34

72.94

10.8

0.89

Net profit growth

0.09

172.15

32.34

-34.53

No Record Found

Jinaams Dress Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Grasim Industries Ltd

GRASIM

2,509.1

142.081,65,226.66720.860.47,623.33835.23

Trident Ltd

TRIDENT

34.11

53.317,382.6983.461.061,709.177.03

Welspun Living Ltd

WELSPUNLIV

163.4

28.2715,879.35175.690.062,396.2738.26

Vardhman Textiles Ltd

VTL

509.2

18.5414,724.78219.640.792,454.78316.07

Raymond Lifestyle Ltd

RAYMONDLSL

2,071.2

5.7212,618.526.1401,315.48386.31

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jinaams Dress Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Rahul Hemraj Oswal

Whole-time Director

Vishal Hemraj Oswal

Independent Director

Monal Khanna

Independent Director

Amreetaa Roy Panneriy

Addtnl Independent Director

Swapnil Devendra Shah

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jinaams Dress Ltd

Summary

Jinaams Dress Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Jinaam Apparels Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jinaam Dress Private Limited on August 24, 2011. The name of the Company was again changed to Jinaams Dress Private Limited on May 29, 2017. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jinaams Dress Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of the manufacturers of Indian ethnic and fusion wear for women. It designs, manufactures and markets wide portfolio of womens apparels across multiple brands. The Company sells its products through its distribution network spread across 19 states and 4 union territories in India. The Company operates a retail store for womens apparel located at The Gateway Hotel, Surat, Gujarat. It also has an exclusive tie up with e-commerce platform www.manndola.com, owned by one of the Group Company, for online marketing and selling of its products. The Company offers a wide range of Indian ethnic and fusion wear for woman which includes lehenga-choli, kurti, dupatta, scarfs and sarees of various fabrics such as satin, georgette, crepe, chiffon, velvet, polyester, cotton, silk, wool etc. that caters to aide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear, evening wear, party wear and occasion-wear at various price range. Over the year
