Jinaams Dress Ltd Summary

Jinaams Dress Limited was originally incorporated as a private limited company with the name Jinaam Apparels Private Limited on March 04, 2011. Subsequently, the name of the Company was changed to Jinaam Dress Private Limited on August 24, 2011. The name of the Company was again changed to Jinaams Dress Private Limited on May 29, 2017. The Company was subsequently converted to a public limited company and the name of the Company was changed to Jinaams Dress Limited on May 28, 2018. The Company is one of the manufacturers of Indian ethnic and fusion wear for women. It designs, manufactures and markets wide portfolio of womens apparels across multiple brands. The Company sells its products through its distribution network spread across 19 states and 4 union territories in India. The Company operates a retail store for womens apparel located at The Gateway Hotel, Surat, Gujarat. It also has an exclusive tie up with e-commerce platform www.manndola.com, owned by one of the Group Company, for online marketing and selling of its products. The Company offers a wide range of Indian ethnic and fusion wear for woman which includes lehenga-choli, kurti, dupatta, scarfs and sarees of various fabrics such as satin, georgette, crepe, chiffon, velvet, polyester, cotton, silk, wool etc. that caters to aide variety of the wardrobe requirements of the Indian woman, including every-day wear, casual wear, work wear, evening wear, party wear and occasion-wear at various price range. Over the years the company has developed its brands based on its understanding of target consumers. Its current brand portfolio includes JINAAM., FLORAL CREATION, ROMA, ASMIRA, HEROINE, BAHNI, ZAREEN, TIARAA and FORMM. Each brand is catering to different sets of consumer requirements. Roma is a brand catering to the women ethnic market in cotton and crepe fabric with high end embroidery and skilled stitching techniques. Heroine is the premium clothing brand. The Company focuses on developing and introducing new designs at regular intervals based on its understanding of the current market trends. During FY 2017-18 it has introduced around 134 product catalogues each of which comprises an average of around 8-10 designs. The Company is promoted by Rahul Hemraj Oswal, Vishal Hemraj Oswal and Pritam Hemraj Oswal, who are all well experienced in textile and fashion industry.