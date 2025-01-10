Jindal Leasefin Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.26
4.95
4.9
4.5
Net Worth
8.27
7.96
7.91
7.51
Minority Interest
Debt
0.56
0.13
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0.5
0.34
0.07
0
Total Liabilities
9.33
8.43
7.98
7.51
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
9.17
8.29
7.87
7.86
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.18
0.15
0.13
0.01
Networking Capital
-0.01
0
-0.03
-0.38
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.21
0.02
0.02
0.01
Sundry Creditors
-0.19
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.04
-0.03
-0.05
-0.39
Cash
0
0
0
0
Total Assets
9.33
8.43
7.97
7.49
No Record Found
