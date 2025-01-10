iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Leasefin Ltd Balance Sheet

44.4
(1.60%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:48:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.26

4.95

4.9

4.5

Net Worth

8.27

7.96

7.91

7.51

Minority Interest

Debt

0.56

0.13

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0.5

0.34

0.07

0

Total Liabilities

9.33

8.43

7.98

7.51

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

9.17

8.29

7.87

7.86

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.18

0.15

0.13

0.01

Networking Capital

-0.01

0

-0.03

-0.38

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.21

0.02

0.02

0.01

Sundry Creditors

-0.19

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.04

-0.03

-0.05

-0.39

Cash

0

0

0

0

Total Assets

9.33

8.43

7.97

7.49

