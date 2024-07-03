SectorFinance
Open₹46.2
Prev. Close₹44
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹46.2
Day's Low₹46
52 Week's High₹65.77
52 Week's Low₹30.51
Book Value₹28.23
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)13.84
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
3.01
3.01
3.01
3.01
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
5.26
4.95
4.9
4.5
Net Worth
8.27
7.96
7.91
7.51
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.15
-0.62
0.4
-2.4
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Director
Kiran Singhal
Director
Sachin Kharkia
Director
Nishant Garg
Managing Director
Surender Kumar Jindal
Director
Chavi Jindal
Company Secretary
Shivani Gupta
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Leasefin Ltd
Summary
Jindal Leasefin Limited was incorporated on 27 May, 1994 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana and got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 1 1 July 1994. Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC dated 04 April 2003.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of trading activities of shares, both quoted and unquoted. It caters primarily to domestic market. The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the capital market. The Company trade in futures and options and Currency on a proprietary basis. It develop in-house technological tools, to analyse markets and identify opportunities by using advanced methods of pattern recognition. After closing of Market, we invest considerable time on research & development and constantly explore the latest technology in the trading.Jindal Leasefin is a growing Investment Bank, SEBI registered Category I Merchant Bank and ISO Certified 9001:2015 Company offering services like Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Debt Solutions, Structured Finance, Capital Market Solutions, Valuations, TEV Studies, Corporate Advisory, Enterprise Risk and Tax Services. Besides, it has pan India presence with offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyde
Read More
The Jindal Leasefin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is ₹13.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is 0 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Leasefin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is ₹30.51 and ₹65.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Leasefin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.93%, 3 Years at 24.50%, 1 Year at 12.22%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at -10.66%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.