Jindal Leasefin Ltd Share Price

46
(4.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open46.2
  • Day's High46.2
  • 52 Wk High65.77
  • Prev. Close44
  • Day's Low46
  • 52 Wk Low 30.51
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value28.23
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)13.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jindal Leasefin Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

46.2

Prev. Close

44

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

46.2

Day's Low

46

52 Week's High

65.77

52 Week's Low

30.51

Book Value

28.23

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

13.84

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jindal Leasefin Ltd Corporate Action

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

26 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Jindal Leasefin Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jindal Leasefin Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 73.33%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 73.33%

Non-Promoter- 26.66%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 26.66%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jindal Leasefin Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

3.01

3.01

3.01

3.01

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

5.26

4.95

4.9

4.5

Net Worth

8.27

7.96

7.91

7.51

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.15

-0.62

0.4

-2.4

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jindal Leasefin Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jindal Leasefin Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Kiran Singhal

Director

Sachin Kharkia

Director

Nishant Garg

Managing Director

Surender Kumar Jindal

Director

Chavi Jindal

Company Secretary

Shivani Gupta

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Leasefin Ltd

Summary

Jindal Leasefin Limited was incorporated on 27 May, 1994 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana and got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 1 1 July 1994. Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC dated 04 April 2003.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of trading activities of shares, both quoted and unquoted. It caters primarily to domestic market. The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the capital market. The Company trade in futures and options and Currency on a proprietary basis. It develop in-house technological tools, to analyse markets and identify opportunities by using advanced methods of pattern recognition. After closing of Market, we invest considerable time on research & development and constantly explore the latest technology in the trading.Jindal Leasefin is a growing Investment Bank, SEBI registered Category I Merchant Bank and ISO Certified 9001:2015 Company offering services like Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Debt Solutions, Structured Finance, Capital Market Solutions, Valuations, TEV Studies, Corporate Advisory, Enterprise Risk and Tax Services. Besides, it has pan India presence with offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyde
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Leasefin Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Leasefin Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹46 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Leasefin Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is ₹13.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Leasefin Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is 0 and 1.56 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Leasefin Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Leasefin Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is ₹30.51 and ₹65.77 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Leasefin Ltd?

Jindal Leasefin Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.93%, 3 Years at 24.50%, 1 Year at 12.22%, 6 Month at -11.56%, 3 Month at -1.96% and 1 Month at -10.66%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Leasefin Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Leasefin Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 73.33 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 26.67 %

