iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jindal Leasefin Ltd Company Summary

44.33
(4.80%)
Jan 13, 2025|03:05:00 PM

Jindal Leasefin Ltd Summary

Jindal Leasefin Limited was incorporated on 27 May, 1994 with Registration Certificate issued by the Registrar of Companies, Delhi and Haryana and got its Certificate of Commencement of Business on 1 1 July 1994. Keeping in view the growth story of NBFC sector, the Company had applied to Reserve Bank of India for obtaining Certificate of Registration for carrying on NBFC business and it was registered with Reserve Bank of India as NBFC dated 04 April 2003.The Company is engaged mainly in the business of trading activities of shares, both quoted and unquoted. It caters primarily to domestic market. The industry structure relevant to the Companys operations is mainly concerned with the capital market. The Company trade in futures and options and Currency on a proprietary basis. It develop in-house technological tools, to analyse markets and identify opportunities by using advanced methods of pattern recognition. After closing of Market, we invest considerable time on research & development and constantly explore the latest technology in the trading.Jindal Leasefin is a growing Investment Bank, SEBI registered Category I Merchant Bank and ISO Certified 9001:2015 Company offering services like Mergers & Acquisitions, Private Equity, Debt Solutions, Structured Finance, Capital Market Solutions, Valuations, TEV Studies, Corporate Advisory, Enterprise Risk and Tax Services. Besides, it has pan India presence with offices in Gurgaon, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Chennai, Jaipur, Hyderabad and overseas presence in Dubai.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.