Jindal Leasefin Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.15
-0.62
0.4
-2.4
Other operating items
Operating
-0.15
-0.62
0.4
-2.4
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.03
Free cash flow
-0.15
-0.62
0.4
-2.43
Equity raised
8.68
7.53
6.07
5.89
Investing
0.76
1.13
0.26
0.67
Financing
0
1.79
1.91
1.48
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
9.29
9.83
8.64
5.61
