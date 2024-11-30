Board Meeting 30 Nov 2024 26 Nov 2024

Quarterly Results Jindal Leasefin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.11.2024) The Company informed BSE Limited that the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. Saturday, November 30, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024, reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors of the Company (LRR) thereon, pursuant to Regulation 33 of the Listing Regulations. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/11/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Nov 2024 9 Nov 2024

Jindal Leasefin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024. The Company would like to inform BSE Limited that due to extreme unavoidable circumstances, the Statutory Auditors were not able to do Limited Review for the Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024. The Company humbly requests BSE Limited to provide extension for finishing the Limited Review by the Statutory Auditors and submit the Financial Results along with the Limited Review Report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 latest by 25th November, 2024. Further, the Company requests BSE Limited to grant approval for rescheduling of Board Meeting to be held on 14th November, 2024, at a later date, but on or before 25th November, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 2 Sep 2024 2 Sep 2024

The Company informed BSE that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, appointed Ghosh Khanna & Co. LLP as Statutory Auditors of the Company w.e.f. 2nd September, 2024 to fill the casual vacancy caused by resignation of Goyal Nagpal & Co. The Company informed BSE that Mr. Surender Kumar Jindal, has been appointed as the Managing Director w.e.f. 2nd September, 2024 for a period of 5 (Five) consecutive years, subject to approval of members at the ensuing General Meeting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 02/09/2024) Re-appointment of Statutory Auditors for a period of 5 years (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 03.10.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

Jindal Leasefin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. The Company Has Informed BSE That The Board Of Directors, Inter Alia, Considered And Approved The Standalone Un-Audited Financial Results Of The Company For The Quarter And Three Months Ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 23 Jul 2024 23 Jul 2024

The Company informed BSE that Mr. Rajendra Prasad Rustagi has been appointed as Company Secretary & Compliance Officer of the Company with effect from August 1, 2024.

Board Meeting 11 Jun 2024 11 Jun 2024

The Company informed BSE Limited that Board of Directors at its meeting held today i.e. June 11, 2024, have appointed Secretarial Auditors and Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2024-25.

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 15 May 2024

Jindal Leasefin Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, as amended from time to time (the LODR Regulations), the Board of Directors of the Company (hereinafter referred to as the Board) at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, inter alia, considered and approved the Standalone Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, reviewed and recommended by the Audit Committee along with the Auditors Report thereon pursuant to Regulation 33 of the LODR Regulations. Pursuant to Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board of Directors of the Company, at its meeting held today i.e. Wednesday, May 22, 2024, inter-alia, considered and approved, the Standalone Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024, along with the Auditors Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024