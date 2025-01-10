Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
644.76
612.76
107.92
23.62
Net Worth
655.27
623.27
118.43
34.13
Minority Interest
Debt
26.96
26.96
39.54
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
40.55
37.93
0
0
Total Liabilities
722.78
688.16
157.97
34.13
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
723.62
688.13
157.93
28.68
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.93
0.55
0
3.32
Networking Capital
-1.8
-0.54
0
2.05
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.14
0.13
0.14
2.11
Sundry Creditors
-0.03
-0.02
-0.01
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.91
-0.65
-0.13
-0.06
Cash
0.04
0.01
0.04
0.09
Total Assets
722.79
688.15
157.97
34.14
