Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Balance Sheet

779.1
(-2.67%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:30:55 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

644.76

612.76

107.92

23.62

Net Worth

655.27

623.27

118.43

34.13

Minority Interest

Debt

26.96

26.96

39.54

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

40.55

37.93

0

0

Total Liabilities

722.78

688.16

157.97

34.13

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

723.62

688.13

157.93

28.68

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.93

0.55

0

3.32

Networking Capital

-1.8

-0.54

0

2.05

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.14

0.13

0.14

2.11

Sundry Creditors

-0.03

-0.02

-0.01

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.91

-0.65

-0.13

-0.06

Cash

0.04

0.01

0.04

0.09

Total Assets

722.79

688.15

157.97

34.14

