SectorFinance
Open₹885.05
Prev. Close₹882.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹124.24
Day's High₹890
Day's Low₹836.25
52 Week's High₹1,135
52 Week's Low₹599.1
Book Value₹636.48
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)880.32
P/E28.25
EPS31.46
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
644.76
612.76
107.92
23.62
Net Worth
655.27
623.27
118.43
34.13
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.16
-17.05
-0.03
-3.44
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
36.05
3,105.79
2,464.18
0.97
0.96
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
36.05
3,105.79
2,464.18
0.97
0.96
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
263.66
39.73
432.6
0.09
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
G D Singhal
Independent Director
Vinumon K Govindan
Director
Iti Goyal
Executive Director
Prakash Matai
Independent Director
Suresh Chander Sharma
Independent Director
Radhey Shyam
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Avantika Nigam
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd
Summary
Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited was incorporated on July 11, 2012 at Kanpur. The Company is engaged in the business activity of holding investments mainly in group Companies.During the period 2016-17, Jindal India Powertech Limited become the Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 24 March, 2017. Consequently, Subsidiaries of Jindal India Powertech Limited i.e. Xeta Properties Pvt. Ltd., Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, Mandakini Exploration and Mining Limited, Consolidated Mining Limited and Jindal Operation and Maintenance Limited became the step down subsidiaries of the Company in 2017. Jindal Poly Films Investment Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, ceased to be the subsidiary of the company due to its merger with Jindal Photo Investments Limited dated 20th December, 2016. Jindal India Thermal Power Limited has been ceased to be the subsidiary of Jindal India Powertech Limited w.e.f 12th June, 2017 consequently JITPL and its Subsidiaries thereof i.e. Mandakini Exploration and Mining Limited, Consolidated Mining Limited and Jindal Operation and Maintenance Limited has been ceased to be the step down Subsidiaries of the Company. Jindal India Thermal Power Limited has been ceased to be the Associate Company of Jindal India Powertech Limited w.e.f 13th February, 2018.Jindal India Powertech Limited (JIPL), subsidiary of Company had made further investment in the Equity Shares of Jindal India Thermal Power Limited (JITPL) on 22nd June, 2021. Due to acquisition of
Read More
The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹837.6 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹880.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is 28.25 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹599.1 and ₹1135 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 126.50%, 3 Years at 46.87%, 1 Year at 39.69%, 6 Month at -3.07%, 3 Month at 13.20% and 1 Month at -5.12%.
