Summary

Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited was incorporated on July 11, 2012 at Kanpur. The Company is engaged in the business activity of holding investments mainly in group Companies.During the period 2016-17, Jindal India Powertech Limited become the Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 24 March, 2017. Consequently, Subsidiaries of Jindal India Powertech Limited i.e. Xeta Properties Pvt. Ltd., Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, Mandakini Exploration and Mining Limited, Consolidated Mining Limited and Jindal Operation and Maintenance Limited became the step down subsidiaries of the Company in 2017. Jindal Poly Films Investment Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, ceased to be the subsidiary of the company due to its merger with Jindal Photo Investments Limited dated 20th December, 2016. Jindal India Thermal Power Limited has been ceased to be the subsidiary of Jindal India Powertech Limited w.e.f 12th June, 2017 consequently JITPL and its Subsidiaries thereof i.e. Mandakini Exploration and Mining Limited, Consolidated Mining Limited and Jindal Operation and Maintenance Limited has been ceased to be the step down Subsidiaries of the Company. Jindal India Thermal Power Limited has been ceased to be the Associate Company of Jindal India Powertech Limited w.e.f 13th February, 2018.Jindal India Powertech Limited (JIPL), subsidiary of Company had made further investment in the Equity Shares of Jindal India Thermal Power Limited (JITPL) on 22nd June, 2021. Due to acquisition of

