Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Share Price

837.6
(-5.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|02:04:59 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open885.05
  • Day's High890
  • 52 Wk High1,135
  • Prev. Close882.3
  • Day's Low836.25
  • 52 Wk Low 599.1
  • Turnover (lac)124.24
  • P/E28.25
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value636.48
  • EPS31.46
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)880.32
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

885.05

Prev. Close

882.3

Turnover(Lac.)

124.24

Day's High

890

Day's Low

836.25

52 Week's High

1,135

52 Week's Low

599.1

Book Value

636.48

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

880.32

P/E

28.25

EPS

31.46

Divi. Yield

0

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Corporate Action

3 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

11 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

2 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 02 Sep, 2024

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:28 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.62%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.62%

Non-Promoter- 0.57%

Institutions: 0.57%

Non-Institutions: 24.80%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

644.76

612.76

107.92

23.62

Net Worth

655.27

623.27

118.43

34.13

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.16

-17.05

-0.03

-3.44

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

36.05

3,105.79

2,464.18

0.97

0.96

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

36.05

3,105.79

2,464.18

0.97

0.96

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

263.66

39.73

432.6

0.09

0.06

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

G D Singhal

Independent Director

Vinumon K Govindan

Director

Iti Goyal

Executive Director

Prakash Matai

Independent Director

Suresh Chander Sharma

Independent Director

Radhey Shyam

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Avantika Nigam

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd

Summary

Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited was incorporated on July 11, 2012 at Kanpur. The Company is engaged in the business activity of holding investments mainly in group Companies.During the period 2016-17, Jindal India Powertech Limited become the Subsidiary of the Company w.e.f 24 March, 2017. Consequently, Subsidiaries of Jindal India Powertech Limited i.e. Xeta Properties Pvt. Ltd., Jindal India Thermal Power Limited, Mandakini Exploration and Mining Limited, Consolidated Mining Limited and Jindal Operation and Maintenance Limited became the step down subsidiaries of the Company in 2017. Jindal Poly Films Investment Limited, wholly owned subsidiary, ceased to be the subsidiary of the company due to its merger with Jindal Photo Investments Limited dated 20th December, 2016. Jindal India Thermal Power Limited has been ceased to be the subsidiary of Jindal India Powertech Limited w.e.f 12th June, 2017 consequently JITPL and its Subsidiaries thereof i.e. Mandakini Exploration and Mining Limited, Consolidated Mining Limited and Jindal Operation and Maintenance Limited has been ceased to be the step down Subsidiaries of the Company. Jindal India Thermal Power Limited has been ceased to be the Associate Company of Jindal India Powertech Limited w.e.f 13th February, 2018.Jindal India Powertech Limited (JIPL), subsidiary of Company had made further investment in the Equity Shares of Jindal India Thermal Power Limited (JITPL) on 22nd June, 2021. Due to acquisition of
Company FAQs

What is the Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd share price today?

The Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹837.6 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹880.32 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is 28.25 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is ₹599.1 and ₹1135 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 126.50%, 3 Years at 46.87%, 1 Year at 39.69%, 6 Month at -3.07%, 3 Month at 13.20% and 1 Month at -5.12%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.63 %
Institutions - 0.57 %
Public - 24.80 %

