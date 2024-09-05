|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|27 Sep 2024
|2 Sep 2024
|This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, the 2nd September 2024 had approved the items mentioned in the file attached. Annual Report (F.Y. 2023-24) (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024) Proceeding of 12th Annual General Meeting of Jindal Poly Investment and Finance Company Limited (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 27/09/2024)
