Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

817.85
(-1.95%)
Jan 8, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Dec-2023Dec-2022Dec-2021Dec-2020Dec-2019

Gross Sales

22.27

2,249.46

1,100.96

0.72

0.72

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

22.27

2,249.46

1,100.96

0.72

0.72

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

178.18

27.74

688.63

0.07

0.03

Total Income

200.44

2,277.19

1,789.58

0.79

0.75

Total Expenditure

0.27

1,533.81

509.22

-17.96

15.84

PBIDT

200.17

743.38

1,280.37

18.74

-15.09

Interest

1.12

82.5

76.73

39.05

34.24

PBDT

199.05

660.88

1,203.63

-20.31

-49.33

Depreciation

0

216.05

74.5

0

0

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

7.37

0.08

0.14

0.13

Deferred Tax

1.97

165.91

61.32

0

0

Reported Profit After Tax

197.08

271.55

1,067.74

-20.44

-49.45

Minority Interest After NP

0

148.73

591.28

-11.01

-23.43

Net Profit after Minority Interest

197.08

122.81

649.97

-9.44

-26.03

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

643.32

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

197.08

122.81

6.64

-9.44

-26.03

EPS (Unit Curr.)

187.49

116.83

618.32

-8.98

-24.76

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

10.51

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

898.83

33.04

116.29

2,602.77

-2,095.83

PBDTM(%)

893.8

29.37

109.32

-2,820.83

-6,851.38

PATM(%)

884.95

12.07

96.98

-2,838.88

-6,868.05

