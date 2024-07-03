Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Nine Monthly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2023
|Dec-2022
|Dec-2021
|Dec-2020
|Dec-2019
Gross Sales
22.27
2,249.46
1,100.96
0.72
0.72
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
22.27
2,249.46
1,100.96
0.72
0.72
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
178.18
27.74
688.63
0.07
0.03
Total Income
200.44
2,277.19
1,789.58
0.79
0.75
Total Expenditure
0.27
1,533.81
509.22
-17.96
15.84
PBIDT
200.17
743.38
1,280.37
18.74
-15.09
Interest
1.12
82.5
76.73
39.05
34.24
PBDT
199.05
660.88
1,203.63
-20.31
-49.33
Depreciation
0
216.05
74.5
0
0
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
7.37
0.08
0.14
0.13
Deferred Tax
1.97
165.91
61.32
0
0
Reported Profit After Tax
197.08
271.55
1,067.74
-20.44
-49.45
Minority Interest After NP
0
148.73
591.28
-11.01
-23.43
Net Profit after Minority Interest
197.08
122.81
649.97
-9.44
-26.03
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
643.32
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
197.08
122.81
6.64
-9.44
-26.03
EPS (Unit Curr.)
187.49
116.83
618.32
-8.98
-24.76
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
10.51
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
898.83
33.04
116.29
2,602.77
-2,095.83
PBDTM(%)
893.8
29.37
109.32
-2,820.83
-6,851.38
PATM(%)
884.95
12.07
96.98
-2,838.88
-6,868.05
