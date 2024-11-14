iifl-logo-icon 1
Jindal Poly Investment & Finance Company Ltd Board Meeting

772.85
(0.32%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:40 PM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Approval Of Standalone And Consolidated Un-Audited Financial Result For The second Quarter and half year Ended On 30.09.2024. Approval of Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting2 Sep 20242 Sep 2024
This is to inform that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held today, the 2nd September 2024 had approved the items mentioned in the file attached.
Board Meeting13 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated un-audited financial result for the first quarter ended on 30.06.2024 Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated financial Result with the Limited Review Report for the Quarter Ended 30.06.2024 (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Year ending 31st March 2024. Audited standalone and consolidated financial statements of the company for the f.y. ended March 31, 2024 along with Auditors report Appointment of M/s VASK & ASSOCIATES, Chartered Accountants as Internal Auditors of the Company for the financial year 2024-25 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting14 Feb 20246 Feb 2024
Jindal Poly Investment And Finance Company Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 13th December 2023 Standalone as well as consolidated un-audited financial results of the company for the 3rd quarter and nine months ended 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

