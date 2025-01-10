JM Financial Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.56
95.48
95.41
95.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,013.97
3,791.96
3,641.1
3,407.59
Net Worth
4,109.53
3,887.44
3,736.51
3,502.86
Minority Interest
Debt
54.06
60.75
65.98
71.76
Deferred Tax Liability Net
152.43
139.23
137.42
127.76
Total Liabilities
4,316.02
4,087.42
3,939.91
3,702.38
Fixed Assets
48.02
56.33
60.6
68.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
3,657.46
3,098.49
3,250.97
3,021.36
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.44
8.47
7.9
8.89
Networking Capital
556.86
863.3
534.45
588.17
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
77.63
33.47
28.38
49.91
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
623.98
914.96
610.69
635.24
Sundry Creditors
-21.61
-7.66
-9.05
-5.03
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-123.14
-77.47
-95.57
-91.95
Cash
45.18
60.81
85.99
15.14
Total Assets
4,315.96
4,087.4
3,939.91
3,702.38
