JM Financial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

121
(-7.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

JM Financial FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

28.18

62.82

-103.04

73.03

Other operating items

Operating

28.18

62.82

-103.04

73.03

Capital expenditure

-2.16

1.91

85.25

2.83

Free cash flow

26.02

64.73

-17.79

75.86

Equity raised

7,096.53

5,907.9

4,896.73

4,205.74

Investing

229.61

492.92

104.27

655.02

Financing

137.74

71.04

-0.14

207.4

Dividends paid

47.7

0

0

148.09

Net in cash

7,537.6

6,536.59

4,983.07

5,292.11

