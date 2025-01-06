JM Financial Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
28.18
62.82
-103.04
73.03
Other operating items
Operating
28.18
62.82
-103.04
73.03
Capital expenditure
-2.16
1.91
85.25
2.83
Free cash flow
26.02
64.73
-17.79
75.86
Equity raised
7,096.53
5,907.9
4,896.73
4,205.74
Investing
229.61
492.92
104.27
655.02
Financing
137.74
71.04
-0.14
207.4
Dividends paid
47.7
0
0
148.09
Net in cash
7,537.6
6,536.59
4,983.07
5,292.11
