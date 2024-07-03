SectorFinance
Open₹130.21
Prev. Close₹130.21
Turnover(Lac.)₹5,779.65
Day's High₹130.21
Day's Low₹120
52 Week's High₹168.75
52 Week's Low₹69
Book Value₹46.49
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)11,564.77
P/E27.6
EPS4.72
Divi. Yield1.54
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
95.56
95.48
95.41
95.27
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
4,013.97
3,791.96
3,641.1
3,407.59
Net Worth
4,109.53
3,887.44
3,736.51
3,502.86
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
28.18
62.82
-103.04
73.03
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
4,706.55
3,246.9
3,586.85
3,112.19
3,323.78
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
4,706.55
3,246.9
3,586.85
3,112.19
3,323.78
Other Operating Income
54.17
24.6
120.31
85.28
108.25
Other Income
71.44
71.57
56.12
29.16
21.52
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,407.25
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,701.1
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.7
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.45
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.8
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Nimesh N Kampani
Independent Director
Jagi Mangat Panda
Vice Chairman & M.D.
Vishal Kampani
Independent Director
P S Jayakumar
Independent Director
Pradip M. Kanakia
Independent Director
Sumit Bose
Managing Director
Adi Patel
Independent Director
Navroz Darius Udwadia
Independent Director
Roshini Bakshi
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Hemant Pandya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by JM Financial Ltd
Summary
JM Financial Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of J.M. Share and Stock Brokers Private Limited on January 30, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company upon its promoter, J. M. Financial & Investment Consultancy Services Private Limited becoming a deemed Public Limited Company on June 15, 1988. On September 15, 2004, the name of the Company was changed to JM Financial Limited, Public Limited Company. JM Financial Limited is an integrated and diversified financial services group offering a wide range of capital market services to corporate and individual clients. The Company is engaged in holding company activities, advisors in equity and debt capital markets, management of capital markets transactions, mergers & acquisitions, advisory, private equity syndication, corporate finance advisory business and administration & management of private equity funds. Headquartered in Mumbai, it has a presence across 634 locations in 185 Indian cities and 4 international locations through its subsidiaries and a representative office.During December 1997, the Company entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Morgan Stanley.During the year 2001, the company redeemed last installment of 14% Debenture and also repaid part of its unsecured loans to its promoters with the ultimate objective of bringing down the borrowing and making the company a Zero Debt Company.J.M. Securities Private Limited got a
The JM Financial Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JM Financial Ltd is ₹11564.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of JM Financial Ltd is 27.6 and 2.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JM Financial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JM Financial Ltd is ₹69 and ₹168.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25
JM Financial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.51%, 3 Years at 19.98%, 1 Year at 28.79%, 6 Month at 43.62%, 3 Month at -9.42% and 1 Month at -6.69%.
