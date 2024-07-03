Summary

JM Financial Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of J.M. Share and Stock Brokers Private Limited on January 30, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company upon its promoter, J. M. Financial & Investment Consultancy Services Private Limited becoming a deemed Public Limited Company on June 15, 1988. On September 15, 2004, the name of the Company was changed to JM Financial Limited, Public Limited Company. JM Financial Limited is an integrated and diversified financial services group offering a wide range of capital market services to corporate and individual clients. The Company is engaged in holding company activities, advisors in equity and debt capital markets, management of capital markets transactions, mergers & acquisitions, advisory, private equity syndication, corporate finance advisory business and administration & management of private equity funds. Headquartered in Mumbai, it has a presence across 634 locations in 185 Indian cities and 4 international locations through its subsidiaries and a representative office.During December 1997, the Company entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Morgan Stanley.During the year 2001, the company redeemed last installment of 14% Debenture and also repaid part of its unsecured loans to its promoters with the ultimate objective of bringing down the borrowing and making the company a Zero Debt Company.J.M. Securities Private Limited got a

Read More