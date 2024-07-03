iifl-logo-icon 1
JM Financial Ltd Share Price

121
(-7.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:21 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.21
  • Day's High130.21
  • 52 Wk High168.75
  • Prev. Close130.21
  • Day's Low120
  • 52 Wk Low 69
  • Turnover (lac)5,779.65
  • P/E27.6
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value46.49
  • EPS4.72
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)11,564.77
  • Div. Yield1.54
No Records Found

JM Financial Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

130.21

Prev. Close

130.21

Turnover(Lac.)

5,779.65

Day's High

130.21

Day's Low

120

52 Week's High

168.75

52 Week's Low

69

Book Value

46.49

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

11,564.77

P/E

27.6

EPS

4.72

Divi. Yield

1.54

JM Financial Ltd Corporate Action

25 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 May, 2024

25 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

JM Financial Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JM Financial Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:45 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 56.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 56.43%

Non-Promoter- 23.87%

Institutions: 23.87%

Non-Institutions: 19.69%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

JM Financial Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

95.56

95.48

95.41

95.27

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

4,013.97

3,791.96

3,641.1

3,407.59

Net Worth

4,109.53

3,887.44

3,736.51

3,502.86

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

28.18

62.82

-103.04

73.03

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

4,706.55

3,246.9

3,586.85

3,112.19

3,323.78

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

4,706.55

3,246.9

3,586.85

3,112.19

3,323.78

Other Operating Income

54.17

24.6

120.31

85.28

108.25

Other Income

71.44

71.57

56.12

29.16

21.52

JM Financial Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,407.25

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,701.1

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.7

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.45

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.8

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JM Financial Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Nimesh N Kampani

Independent Director

Jagi Mangat Panda

Vice Chairman & M.D.

Vishal Kampani

Independent Director

P S Jayakumar

Independent Director

Pradip M. Kanakia

Independent Director

Sumit Bose

Managing Director

Adi Patel

Independent Director

Navroz Darius Udwadia

Independent Director

Roshini Bakshi

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Hemant Pandya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by JM Financial Ltd

Summary

JM Financial Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company under the name of J.M. Share and Stock Brokers Private Limited on January 30, 1986 under the Companies Act, 1956. Subsequently, the Company became a deemed Public Limited Company upon its promoter, J. M. Financial & Investment Consultancy Services Private Limited becoming a deemed Public Limited Company on June 15, 1988. On September 15, 2004, the name of the Company was changed to JM Financial Limited, Public Limited Company. JM Financial Limited is an integrated and diversified financial services group offering a wide range of capital market services to corporate and individual clients. The Company is engaged in holding company activities, advisors in equity and debt capital markets, management of capital markets transactions, mergers & acquisitions, advisory, private equity syndication, corporate finance advisory business and administration & management of private equity funds. Headquartered in Mumbai, it has a presence across 634 locations in 185 Indian cities and 4 international locations through its subsidiaries and a representative office.During December 1997, the Company entered into a Joint Venture agreement with Morgan Stanley.During the year 2001, the company redeemed last installment of 14% Debenture and also repaid part of its unsecured loans to its promoters with the ultimate objective of bringing down the borrowing and making the company a Zero Debt Company.J.M. Securities Private Limited got a
Company FAQs

What is the JM Financial Ltd share price today?

The JM Financial Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹121 today.

What is the Market Cap of JM Financial Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JM Financial Ltd is ₹11564.77 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JM Financial Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of JM Financial Ltd is 27.6 and 2.93 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JM Financial Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JM Financial Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JM Financial Ltd is ₹69 and ₹168.75 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of JM Financial Ltd?

JM Financial Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 7.51%, 3 Years at 19.98%, 1 Year at 28.79%, 6 Month at 43.62%, 3 Month at -9.42% and 1 Month at -6.69%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JM Financial Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of JM Financial Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 56.43 %
Institutions - 23.88 %
Public - 19.69 %

