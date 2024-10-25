iifl-logo-icon 1
JM Financial Ltd Board Meeting

120
(1.99%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:24:56 AM

JM Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting25 Oct 202425 Sep 2024
JM FINANCIAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the second quarter and half year ending on September 30 2024. The window for trading in the equity shares of the Company will be closed from October 1 2024 and the same shall re-open 48 hours after the above financial results are publicly announced/declared. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. Please find attached Outcome of the Board meeting. Please find attached herewith the Results. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25.10.2024)
Board Meeting6 Aug 202424 Jul 2024
JM FINANCIAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 06/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Please find enclosed prior intimation of Board meeting of the Company Please find attached Outcome of Board meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 06/08/2024)
Board Meeting6 Jul 20246 Jul 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of Board Meeting.
Board Meeting24 May 202425 Apr 2024
JM FINANCIAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the following: 1. Audited Standalone Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. 2. Audited Consolidated Financial Results for the last quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024. Accordingly the window for trading in the equity shares of the Company which has already been closed with effect from April 1 2024 shall continue to remain closed. The trading window shall re-open 48 hours after the above financial results are publicly announced/declared. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. Please find enclosed herewith the outcome of the Board meeting held today on May 24, 2024. The above meeting of the Board of Directors commenced at 2:00 p.m. and concluded at 8:45 p.m. We request you to kindly take the above on your record and disseminate the same on your website, as you may deem appropriate. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 202411 Jan 2024
JM FINANCIAL LTD.-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31 2023. Accordingly the window for trading in the equity shares of the Company which has already been closed with effect from January 1 2024 shall continue to remain closed. The trading window shall re-open 48 hours after the above financial results are publicly announced/declared. We request you to disseminate the above information on your website as you may deem appropriate. Please find enclosed Outcome of the Board Meeting with copy of financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2023 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.02.2024)

