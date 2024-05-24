AGM 06/08/2024 The Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board has also decided to convene the Thirty Ninth (39th) AGM of the Company on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Please find attached Scrutinisers Report and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Landmark Cars Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)