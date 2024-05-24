iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

JM Financial Ltd AGM

118.45
(1.52%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:19:55 AM

JM Financial CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM6 Aug 202427 May 2024
AGM 06/08/2024 The Board has also recommended a dividend of Rs. 2 per share for the financial year 2023-24, subject to the approval of members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The Board has also decided to convene the Thirty Ninth (39th) AGM of the Company on Tuesday, August 6, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024) Please find attached Scrutinisers Report and Voting Results (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024) Landmark Cars Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Proceedings of Annual General Meeting held on September 20, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 20/09/2024)

JM Financial: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR JM Financial Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.