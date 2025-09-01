iifl-logo

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup Share Price Live

6.56
(0.00%)
Sep 2, 2025|04:01:00 PM

  • Open6.56
  • Day's High6.56
  • Prev. Close6.56
  • Day's Low6.56
  • Turnover (lac)0.05
  • P/E0
  • Face Value3
  • Book Value10.35
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.79
  • Div. Yield0
No Record Found

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

6.56

Prev. Close

6.56

Turnover(Lac.)

0.05

Day's High

6.56

Day's Low

6.56

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.35

Face Value

3

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.79

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup Corporate Action

No Record Found

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT
02 Sep, 2025|09:24 PM

02 Sep, 2025|09:24 PM

No Record Found

Share Price

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

No Record Found

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

889.05

35.915,53,209.754,133.080.6316,437.75141.41

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,944.65

247.413,10,718.75329.920.05434.3752.39

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

314.05

365.171,99,524.8971.460.16134.2839.32

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

120.5

23.631,57,475.51,745.691.336,901.0741.64

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

12,554.5

95.591,39,719.032,035.740.74294.751,740.67

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

No Record Found

Registered Office

Portion No F Door-24 2nd Floor,

Venkata Maistry Street Mannady,

Tamil Nadu - 600001

Tel: 91-44-48644050

Website: http://www.melnbfc.com

Email: investor@melnbfc.com

Registrar Office

9 ShivShakti Indl Es,

J R Boricha Marg, Lower Parel,

Mumbai - 400 011

Tel: 91-22-23016761/8261

Website: -

Email: -

Summary

No Record Found

Reports by JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup

Company FAQs

What is the JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup share price today?

The JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹6.56 today.

What is the Market Cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹16.79 Cr. as of 02 Sep ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup?

The PE and PB ratios of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup is 0 and 0.63 as of 02 Sep ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup is ₹undefined and ₹undefined as of 02 Sep ‘25

What is the CAGR of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup?

JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup?

The shareholding pattern of JMJ Fintech Ltd Partly Paidup is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

