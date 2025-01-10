Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55
55
55
50
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.75
1.95
3.24
8.14
Net Worth
56.75
56.95
58.24
58.14
Minority Interest
Debt
1.96
1.91
0.61
0.69
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
58.71
58.86
58.85
58.83
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
45.56
45.56
54.18
52.26
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
13.14
13.29
4.63
6.35
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
1.05
1.68
Debtor Days
806.84
Other Current Assets
14.27
14.27
4.71
5.32
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
-0.65
Creditor Days
312.17
Other Current Liabilities
-1.13
-0.98
-1.13
0
Cash
0
0
0.04
0.23
Total Assets
58.7
58.85
58.85
58.84
