Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Balance Sheet

1.06
(-3.64%)
Jan 10, 2025|03:45:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55

55

55

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.75

1.95

3.24

8.14

Net Worth

56.75

56.95

58.24

58.14

Minority Interest

Debt

1.96

1.91

0.61

0.69

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

58.71

58.86

58.85

58.83

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

45.56

45.56

54.18

52.26

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

13.14

13.29

4.63

6.35

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

1.05

1.68

Debtor Days

806.84

Other Current Assets

14.27

14.27

4.71

5.32

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

-0.65

Creditor Days

312.17

Other Current Liabilities

-1.13

-0.98

-1.13

0

Cash

0

0

0.04

0.23

Total Assets

58.7

58.85

58.85

58.84

