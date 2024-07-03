iifl-logo-icon 1
Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Share Price

1.15
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:09:00 PM

  • Open1.15
  • Day's High1.18
  • 52 Wk High1.44
  • Prev. Close1.15
  • Day's Low1.13
  • 52 Wk Low 0.68
  • Turnover (lac)22.44
  • P/E0
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value1.03
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)63.25
  • Div. Yield0
Johnson Pharmacare Ltd KEY RATIOS

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Corporate Action

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

15 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:20 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 0.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 0.00%

Non-Promoter- 1000.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 100.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

55

55

55

50

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

1.75

1.95

3.24

8.14

Net Worth

56.75

56.95

58.24

58.14

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0.76

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

-0.65

0

0

0

As % of sales

85.52

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.02

-0.03

-0.02

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

-0.09

-0.06

-0.07

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.07

0.6

0.77

-10.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

-101.72

46.98

-48.67

-2.83

EBIT growth

-101.72

46.98

-16.52

-40.26

Net profit growth

-101.27

46.95

-17.01

-40.06

View Ratios

View Annually Results

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Johnson Pharmacare Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CFO

Ramanlal Trivedi

Independent Director

Pareshbhai Sengal

Independent Director

Manisha Maneklal Patel

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Johnson Pharmacare Ltd

Summary

Johnson Pharmacare Limited was formerly incorporated in the name as Robinson Worldwide Trade Limited in 1994. The Company name was then changed to Sun & Shine Worldwide Limited in September, 2011 and again from Sun & Shine Worldwide Limited to the present name Johnson Pharmacare Limited effective from August 23, 2021.The Company was promoted by Omprakash Punjabi, Kashmirilal and is engaged in the purchase and sale of goods and services in India. It also trades in shares and investments. In 2021, the Company has changed its main objects to Pharmaceutical company.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Johnson Pharmacare Ltd share price today?

The Johnson Pharmacare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.15 today.

What is the Market Cap of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is ₹63.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Johnson Pharmacare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is ₹0.68 and ₹1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd?

Johnson Pharmacare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.88%, 3 Years at 22.87%, 1 Year at 55.41%, 6 Month at 4.55%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -11.54%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 0.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 100.00 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Johnson Pharmacare Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

