SectorTrading
Open₹1.15
Prev. Close₹1.15
Turnover(Lac.)₹22.44
Day's High₹1.18
Day's Low₹1.13
52 Week's High₹1.44
52 Week's Low₹0.68
Book Value₹1.03
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)63.25
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
55
55
55
50
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
1.75
1.95
3.24
8.14
Net Worth
56.75
56.95
58.24
58.14
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0.76
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
-0.65
0
0
0
As % of sales
85.52
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.02
-0.03
-0.02
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.09
-0.06
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
0.6
0.77
-10.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
-101.72
46.98
-48.67
-2.83
EBIT growth
-101.72
46.98
-16.52
-40.26
Net profit growth
-101.27
46.95
-17.01
-40.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CFO
Ramanlal Trivedi
Independent Director
Pareshbhai Sengal
Independent Director
Manisha Maneklal Patel
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Johnson Pharmacare Ltd
Summary
Johnson Pharmacare Limited was formerly incorporated in the name as Robinson Worldwide Trade Limited in 1994. The Company name was then changed to Sun & Shine Worldwide Limited in September, 2011 and again from Sun & Shine Worldwide Limited to the present name Johnson Pharmacare Limited effective from August 23, 2021.The Company was promoted by Omprakash Punjabi, Kashmirilal and is engaged in the purchase and sale of goods and services in India. It also trades in shares and investments. In 2021, the Company has changed its main objects to Pharmaceutical company.
Read More
The Johnson Pharmacare Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹1.15 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is ₹63.25 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is 0 and 1.12 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Johnson Pharmacare Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Johnson Pharmacare Ltd is ₹0.68 and ₹1.44 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Johnson Pharmacare Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 41.88%, 3 Years at 22.87%, 1 Year at 55.41%, 6 Month at 4.55%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -11.54%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.