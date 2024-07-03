iifl-logo-icon 1
Johnson Pharmacare Limited was formerly incorporated in the name as Robinson Worldwide Trade Limited in 1994. The Company name was then changed to Sun & Shine Worldwide Limited in September, 2011 and again from Sun & Shine Worldwide Limited to the present name Johnson Pharmacare Limited effective from August 23, 2021.The Company was promoted by Omprakash Punjabi, Kashmirilal and is engaged in the purchase and sale of goods and services in India. It also trades in shares and investments. In 2021, the Company has changed its main objects to Pharmaceutical company.

