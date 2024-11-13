iifl-logo-icon 1
Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Board Meeting

1.05
(6.06%)
Jan 15, 2025

Johnson Pharma CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024
16/01/2025
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting13 Nov 202415 Oct 2024
Johnson Pharmacare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve PFA Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of t he SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company, in their meeting held on today i.e. Wednesday 13th November 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company and transacted the following major businesses: 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 30th September, 2024. The meeting commenced at 06:15 P.M. and concluded at 06.40P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
Board Meeting1 Aug 202425 Jul 2024
Johnson Pharmacare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1.) To approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 30th June 2024. 2.) Any other matter with the permission of the board which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 May 202416 May 2024
Johnson Pharmacare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Saturday 25th May 2024 at registered office of the company inter alia to consider following business. 1. Approve and take on record the Audited Standalone Financial Results ofthe Company for the quarter and year ended on 3pt March 2024. 2. Any other matter which the Board may think fit. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and Year ended on 31st March, 2024 Outcome of the Board Meeting held on 25th May 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 25/05/2024)
Board Meeting22 Jan 202416 Jan 2024
Johnson Pharmacare Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to Regulation 29 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 we would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company will be held on Monday January 22 2024 inter alia to approve and take on record the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on 31st December 2023 also transact other business activities. Please take the above intimation in your records. Thanking You. Pursuant to Second proviso to Regulation 30(6) and Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 we hereby inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company met in their meeting held on today i.e. Monday 22nd January 2024 . 1.) Considered and approved Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended as on 31st December 2023. The meeting commenced at 05.10 P.M. and concluded at 05.40 P.M. Kindly take the same on your record and oblige. Thanking You PFA (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/01/2024)

