Johnson Pharmacare Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
-0.09
-0.06
-0.07
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.07
0.6
0.77
-10.73
Other operating items
Operating
0.07
0.5
0.71
-10.8
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
0.07
0.5
0.71
-10.8
Equity raised
16.27
16.46
16.58
16.72
Investing
0
-1.77
0.25
10.64
Financing
0.1
1.11
1.09
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
16.45
16.31
18.64
16.56
No Record Found
