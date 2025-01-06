Joindre Capital Services Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
20.32
-22.41
7.68
12.81
Other operating items
Operating
20.32
-22.41
7.68
12.81
Capital expenditure
-0.51
-1.28
-1.87
0.29
Free cash flow
19.81
-23.69
5.81
13.1
Equity raised
65.65
62.46
57.08
54.04
Investing
0.03
0.81
2.31
0
Financing
0.82
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0.83
1.04
0
0
Net in cash
87.14
40.62
65.2
67.14
