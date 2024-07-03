Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorStock/ Commodity Brokers
Open₹55.38
Prev. Close₹54.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹4.31
Day's High₹55.38
Day's Low₹50.2
52 Week's High₹71.4
52 Week's Low₹40.03
Book Value₹55.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)71.3
P/E7.85
EPS6.99
Divi. Yield3.64
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
13.84
13.84
13.84
13.84
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
58.11
57.5
55.56
50.46
Net Worth
71.95
71.34
69.4
64.3
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
20.32
-22.41
7.68
12.81
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
41.51
28.98
37.56
28.2
20.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
41.51
28.98
37.56
28.2
20.83
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0.57
0
0.07
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd
MOTILALOFS
970.35
|29
|58,151
|591.49
|0.36
|1,770.55
|121.96
ICICI Securities Ltd
ISEC
835.85
|13.23
|27,170.75
|528.25
|3.45
|1,706.41
|136.4
Angel One Ltd
ANGELONE
2,857.1
|19.19
|25,785.54
|437.33
|1.13
|1,500.72
|582.5
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd
NUVAMA
7,006.95
|59.03
|25,138.17
|316.84
|0
|515.55
|516.88
Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd
PRUDENT
2,768.95
|81.44
|11,465.3
|42.82
|0.07
|251.92
|108.43
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
Anil Mutha
Whole-time Director
Dinesh Khandelwal
Whole-time Director
Paras Bathia
Whole-time Director
Subhash Agarwal
Independent Director
Jeha Shah
Independent Director
Pooja Bajaj
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sweta Jain
Independent Director
Shirish Shetye
Independent Director
Rakesh Sharma
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Joindre Capital Services Ltd
Summary
Joindre Capital Services Limited, incorporated in 1995 by a Group of Professionals has vast and rich experience in the Indian Capital Market. The Company has been a pioneer in the field in Retail Broking. In the era of rapid changes in Indian stock markets, Joindre has been successful in spreading its presence throughout the country in a short span of time.Joindre is one amongst the few conceptual pioneers of retail cult in Indian Stock Markets. It taken the initiative in spreading the online trading terminals through the network of its Branches/ SEBI registered sub-brokers and thereby catering to needs of retail investors.With major thrust on Retail Broking, the Company has strong IPO and Mutual Funds division for the benefit of clients. It offers Research Report and financial updates to Individual Clients. Research brings latest reports giving specific developments in stock market. The Company offers Internet trading platform. Portfolio Management Services offers best schemes based on client need of wealth creation.Apart from these, the Company has a Trading-cum-Clearing Membership of BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in their Cash and Derivative segment and Trading Member of Metropolitan Stock Exchange Ltd in Currency Derivatives and providing Capital Market services through the network of branches and subbrokers/authorised persons. The Company is also a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (I) Ltd and providing the depository services to th
Read More
The Joindre Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.52 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is ₹71.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is 7.85 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Joindre Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is ₹40.03 and ₹71.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Joindre Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.96%, 3 Years at 20.09%, 1 Year at 7.48%, 6 Month at 5.78%, 3 Month at -7.61% and 1 Month at -7.75%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.