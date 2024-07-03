iifl-logo-icon 1
Joindre Capital Services Ltd Share Price

51.52
(-6.16%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:24:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open55.38
  • Day's High55.38
  • 52 Wk High71.4
  • Prev. Close54.9
  • Day's Low50.2
  • 52 Wk Low 40.03
  • Turnover (lac)4.31
  • P/E7.85
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value55.42
  • EPS6.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)71.3
  • Div. Yield3.64
No Records Found

Joindre Capital Services Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Stock/ Commodity Brokers

Open

55.38

Prev. Close

54.9

Turnover(Lac.)

4.31

Day's High

55.38

Day's Low

50.2

52 Week's High

71.4

52 Week's Low

40.03

Book Value

55.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

71.3

P/E

7.85

EPS

6.99

Divi. Yield

3.64

Joindre Capital Services Ltd Corporate Action

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 18 Jul, 2024

18 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

7 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Joindre Capital Services Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Joindre Capital Services Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.67%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.67%

Non-Promoter- 36.32%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.32%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Joindre Capital Services Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

13.84

13.84

13.84

13.84

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

58.11

57.5

55.56

50.46

Net Worth

71.95

71.34

69.4

64.3

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

20.32

-22.41

7.68

12.81

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

41.51

28.98

37.56

28.2

20.83

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

41.51

28.98

37.56

28.2

20.83

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0.57

0

0.07

Joindre Capital Services Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd

MOTILALOFS

970.35

2958,151591.490.361,770.55121.96

ICICI Securities Ltd

ISEC

835.85

13.2327,170.75528.253.451,706.41136.4

Angel One Ltd

ANGELONE

2,857.1

19.1925,785.54437.331.131,500.72582.5

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd

NUVAMA

7,006.95

59.0325,138.17316.840515.55516.88

Prudent Corporate Advisory Services Ltd

PRUDENT

2,768.95

81.4411,465.342.820.07251.92108.43

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Joindre Capital Services Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

Anil Mutha

Whole-time Director

Dinesh Khandelwal

Whole-time Director

Paras Bathia

Whole-time Director

Subhash Agarwal

Independent Director

Jeha Shah

Independent Director

Pooja Bajaj

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sweta Jain

Independent Director

Shirish Shetye

Independent Director

Rakesh Sharma

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Joindre Capital Services Ltd

Summary

Joindre Capital Services Limited, incorporated in 1995 by a Group of Professionals has vast and rich experience in the Indian Capital Market. The Company has been a pioneer in the field in Retail Broking. In the era of rapid changes in Indian stock markets, Joindre has been successful in spreading its presence throughout the country in a short span of time.Joindre is one amongst the few conceptual pioneers of retail cult in Indian Stock Markets. It taken the initiative in spreading the online trading terminals through the network of its Branches/ SEBI registered sub-brokers and thereby catering to needs of retail investors.With major thrust on Retail Broking, the Company has strong IPO and Mutual Funds division for the benefit of clients. It offers Research Report and financial updates to Individual Clients. Research brings latest reports giving specific developments in stock market. The Company offers Internet trading platform. Portfolio Management Services offers best schemes based on client need of wealth creation.Apart from these, the Company has a Trading-cum-Clearing Membership of BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in their Cash and Derivative segment and Trading Member of Metropolitan Stock Exchange Ltd in Currency Derivatives and providing Capital Market services through the network of branches and subbrokers/authorised persons. The Company is also a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (I) Ltd and providing the depository services to th
Company FAQs

What is the Joindre Capital Services Ltd share price today?

The Joindre Capital Services Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹51.52 today.

What is the Market Cap of Joindre Capital Services Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is ₹71.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Joindre Capital Services Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is 7.85 and 0.99 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Joindre Capital Services Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Joindre Capital Services Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is ₹40.03 and ₹71.4 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Joindre Capital Services Ltd?

Joindre Capital Services Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 27.96%, 3 Years at 20.09%, 1 Year at 7.48%, 6 Month at 5.78%, 3 Month at -7.61% and 1 Month at -7.75%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Joindre Capital Services Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Joindre Capital Services Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.68 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.32 %

