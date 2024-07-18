|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|17 Jun 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|-
|2
|20
|Final
|The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2 per Equity share on face value of Rs. 10 each for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to members approval. This is to inform that the 29th AGM of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 at 10:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing or other audio- visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024)
