Joindre Capital Services Ltd Quarterly Results

53.8
(3.56%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

14.6

13.05

13.41

10.84

10.26

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

14.6

13.05

13.41

10.84

10.26

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0

0

0

0

0

Total Income

14.6

13.05

13.41

10.84

10.26

Total Expenditure

9.78

8.94

16.18

8.15

7.61

PBIDT

4.82

4.11

-2.76

2.69

2.65

Interest

0.25

0.43

0.16

0.06

0.05

PBDT

4.57

3.69

-2.93

2.63

2.61

Depreciation

0.17

0.15

0.16

0.14

0.13

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

1.12

0.89

1.04

0.63

0.62

Deferred Tax

0.03

-0.03

-0.03

0

0.04

Reported Profit After Tax

3.26

2.67

-4.09

1.86

1.82

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

3.26

2.67

-4.09

1.86

1.82

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

-5.97

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

3.26

2.67

1.88

1.86

1.82

EPS (Unit Curr.)

2.35

1.93

-2.96

1.35

1.32

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

13.84

13.84

13.84

13.84

13.84

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

33.01

31.49

-20.58

24.81

25.82

PBDTM(%)

31.3

28.27

-21.84

24.26

25.43

PATM(%)

22.32

20.45

-30.49

17.15

17.73

