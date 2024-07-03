Joindre Capital Services Ltd Quarterly Results

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
14.6
13.05
13.41
10.84
10.26
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
14.6
13.05
13.41
10.84
10.26
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0
0
0
0
0
Total Income
14.6
13.05
13.41
10.84
10.26
Total Expenditure
9.78
8.94
16.18
8.15
7.61
PBIDT
4.82
4.11
-2.76
2.69
2.65
Interest
0.25
0.43
0.16
0.06
0.05
PBDT
4.57
3.69
-2.93
2.63
2.61
Depreciation
0.17
0.15
0.16
0.14
0.13
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
1.12
0.89
1.04
0.63
0.62
Deferred Tax
0.03
-0.03
-0.03
0
0.04
Reported Profit After Tax
3.26
2.67
-4.09
1.86
1.82
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
3.26
2.67
-4.09
1.86
1.82
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
-5.97
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
3.26
2.67
1.88
1.86
1.82
EPS (Unit Curr.)
2.35
1.93
-2.96
1.35
1.32
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
13.84
13.84
13.84
13.84
13.84
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
33.01
31.49
-20.58
24.81
25.82
PBDTM(%)
31.3
28.27
-21.84
24.26
25.43
PATM(%)
22.32
20.45
-30.49
17.15
17.73
