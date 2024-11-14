Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board at their Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. have considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Auditors Limited Review report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (as per Division III applicable to NBFC). 2. Auditors Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please take the aforesaid information/documents on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. have considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The above Board Meeting commenced at 4:30 pm and concluded at 06:05 pm.

JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Declaration of Dividend if any. 3. Consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2 per Equity share on face value of Rs. 10 each for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to members approval. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 51 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, Board of Directors at their meeting held today have hereby considered and approved: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.06.2024)

We regret to inform you of the delay in the submission of our Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results along with Audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We hereby disclose the reasons for delay in submission of Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024

Pursuant to Reg 30(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, Mr. Rakesh Sharma and Mr. Shirish Suryakant Shetye has been appointed as Additional Independent Director wef. 01st April, 2024 and Mr. Veepin Thokal and Mr. Ravi Jain ceases to be the Independent Director of the Company on account of completion of their term on 31st March, 2024 and to reconstitute the Committees of the Board accordingly. Also, noted the change of name in secretarial Auditors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (LODR) SEBI Regulation, 2015 Mr. Veepin Thokal and Mr. Ravi Jain will cease to be the Independent director of the company wef. 31.03.2024 due to completion of their 2nd term and Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Sharma and Mr. Shirish Shetye as additional Independent Director for a tenure of 5 years wef. 01st April, 2024

