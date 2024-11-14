iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Joindre Capital Services Ltd Board Meeting

48.89
(2.80%)
Jan 16, 2025|11:28:00 AM

Joindre Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting14 Nov 20247 Nov 2024
JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter/half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board at their Meeting held on 14th November, 2024 at 04:30 p.m. have considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. 2. Auditors Limited Review report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024 (as per Division III applicable to NBFC). 2. Auditors Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September, 2024. Please take the aforesaid information/documents on your records. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20246 Aug 2024
JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024 and any other matter with the permission of the chair. The Board of Directors at their Meeting held on 14th August, 2024 at 4:30 p.m. have considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-audited Financial Results (Standalone and Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Please find enclosed herewith the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Limited Review Report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. The above Board Meeting commenced at 4:30 pm and concluded at 06:05 pm. Please take the aforesaid documents on your records Dear Sir/ Maam, The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 14th August, 2024 have considered approved and taken on record the unaudited financial results (Standalone & Consolidated) of the Company for the quarter ended 30th June, 2024. Kindly take the documents on your records (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting17 Jun 202411 Jun 2024
JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/06/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Declaration of Dividend if any. 3. Consider any other matter with the permission of Chair. The Board has recommended Dividend of Rs. 2 per Equity share on face value of Rs. 10 each for the Financial year ended 31st March, 2024, subject to members approval. Pursuant to Regulation 30, 33 and 51 of SEBI(LODR) Regulation, 2015, Board of Directors at their meeting held today have hereby considered and approved: 1. Audited Standalone and Consolidated financial Results for the Quarter and year ended 31st March, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.06.2024)
Board Meeting10 May 202410 May 2024
We regret to inform you of the delay in the submission of our Audited Standalone and consolidated Financial Results along with Audit report for the year ended 31st March, 2024. We hereby disclose the reasons for delay in submission of Financial results for the year ended 31st March, 2024 Read less..
Board Meeting30 Mar 202430 Mar 2024
Pursuant to Reg 30(LODR) Regulations, 2015 and other applicable provisions, Mr. Rakesh Sharma and Mr. Shirish Suryakant Shetye has been appointed as Additional Independent Director wef. 01st April, 2024 and Mr. Veepin Thokal and Mr. Ravi Jain ceases to be the Independent Director of the Company on account of completion of their term on 31st March, 2024 and to reconstitute the Committees of the Board accordingly. Also, noted the change of name in secretarial Auditors of the Company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 (LODR) SEBI Regulation, 2015 Mr. Veepin Thokal and Mr. Ravi Jain will cease to be the Independent director of the company wef. 31.03.2024 due to completion of their 2nd term and Appointment of Mr. Rakesh Sharma and Mr. Shirish Shetye as additional Independent Director for a tenure of 5 years wef. 01st April, 2024
Board Meeting14 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
JOINDRE CAPITAL SERVICES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un- audited financial results for the quarter ended 31st December 2023. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board at their Meeting held on 14th February, 2024 at 04:00 pm have considered, approved and taken on record the following: 1. Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023. 2. Auditors Limited Review report on Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and Nine months ended 31st December, 2023. Please take the aforesaid information/documents on your records. The Board at their meeting held on 14th February, 2024 considered, approved and taken on record Unaudited financial results for quarter and 9 months ended 31st December, 2023 both standalone and consolidated. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 14/02/2024)

Joindre Capital: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Joindre Capital Services Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.