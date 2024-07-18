iifl-logo-icon 1
Joindre Capital Services Ltd AGM

47.8
(2.97%)
Jan 15, 2025|11:35:00 AM

Joindre Capital CORPORATE ACTIONS

16/01/2024calendar-icon
15/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAGM DateAnnouncement Date
AGM17 Aug 202418 Jul 2024
AGM 17/08/2024 This is to inform that the 29th AGM of the members of the Company will be held on Saturday, 17th August, 2024 at 10:00 am (IST) through Video Conferencing or other audio- visual means. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 18.07.2024) Dear Sir/ Maam, Pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR) reg, 2015 we hereby inform the exchange that 28th AGM of the members of the Company was held on Saturday, August 17, 2024. Proceedings for the said AGM has been attached. Kindly take the above information on your records (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.08.2024) Please find enclosed herewith e-voting results, consolidated Scrutinizers report on remote e-voting and through instavote at AGM. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.08.2024)

