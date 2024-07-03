Joindre Capital Services Ltd Summary

Joindre Capital Services Limited, incorporated in 1995 by a Group of Professionals has vast and rich experience in the Indian Capital Market. The Company has been a pioneer in the field in Retail Broking. In the era of rapid changes in Indian stock markets, Joindre has been successful in spreading its presence throughout the country in a short span of time.Joindre is one amongst the few conceptual pioneers of retail cult in Indian Stock Markets. It taken the initiative in spreading the online trading terminals through the network of its Branches/ SEBI registered sub-brokers and thereby catering to needs of retail investors.With major thrust on Retail Broking, the Company has strong IPO and Mutual Funds division for the benefit of clients. It offers Research Report and financial updates to Individual Clients. Research brings latest reports giving specific developments in stock market. The Company offers Internet trading platform. Portfolio Management Services offers best schemes based on client need of wealth creation.Apart from these, the Company has a Trading-cum-Clearing Membership of BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange of India Ltd in their Cash and Derivative segment and Trading Member of Metropolitan Stock Exchange Ltd in Currency Derivatives and providing Capital Market services through the network of branches and subbrokers/authorised persons. The Company is also a Depository Participant of Central Depository Services (I) Ltd and providing the depository services to the Clients.The Company is member of Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd. and National Commodity & Derivatives Exchange Ltd. Secondly, commodity future market is the potential opportunity after stock market. The Company provides huge potential, much greater than the securities and cash market in commodities. It trade into multiple commodities from a single point, on real time basis.