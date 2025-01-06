Jonjua Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.76
0.22
0.08
0.05
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.3
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
0.94
0.39
1.84
0.56
Other operating items
Operating
1.37
0.26
1.59
0.5
Capital expenditure
0
0.1
1.64
0.34
Free cash flow
1.37
0.36
3.23
0.84
Equity raised
7.67
7.24
9.91
7.13
Investing
2.81
0.41
0.27
0.1
Financing
2.74
0.05
0.08
0.06
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
14.6
8.07
13.5
8.14
