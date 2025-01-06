iifl-logo-icon 1
Jonjua Overseas Ltd Cash Flow Statement

10.29
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:45:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Jonjua Overseas Ltd

Jonjua Overseas FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.76

0.22

0.08

0.05

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.3

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

0.94

0.39

1.84

0.56

Other operating items

Operating

1.37

0.26

1.59

0.5

Capital expenditure

0

0.1

1.64

0.34

Free cash flow

1.37

0.36

3.23

0.84

Equity raised

7.67

7.24

9.91

7.13

Investing

2.81

0.41

0.27

0.1

Financing

2.74

0.05

0.08

0.06

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

14.6

8.07

13.5

8.14

