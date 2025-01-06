iifl-logo-icon 1
Jonjua Overseas Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

10.29
(-0.58%)
Jan 6, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.91

1.05

0.77

0.63

yoy growth (%)

82.39

35.68

22.58

75.18

Raw materials

-0.41

-0.08

0

0

As % of sales

21.81

8.39

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

As % of sales

7.22

19.51

26.4

32.85

Other costs

-0.51

-0.33

-0.29

-0.29

As % of sales (Other Cost)

27.03

31.37

38.49

46.6

Operating profit

0.84

0.42

0.27

0.12

OPM

43.93

40.71

35.1

20.54

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.3

-0.08

Interest expense

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Other income

0.17

0.13

0.12

0.02

Profit before tax

0.76

0.22

0.08

0.05

Taxes

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Tax rate

-10.49

-11.02

-25.35

-37.45

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

0.68

0.2

0.06

0.03

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

0.68

0.2

0.06

0.03

yoy growth (%)

234.92

222.22

98.51

55.36

NPM

35.58

19.37

8.15

5.03

