SectorIT - Software
Open₹10.4
Prev. Close₹10.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.82
Day's High₹10.4
Day's Low₹10.1
52 Week's High₹13.5
52 Week's Low₹8.46
Book Value₹11.28
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)16.01
P/E13.62
EPS0.76
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Equity Capital
6.72
5.72
5.04
4.93
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
6.14
4.73
4.41
3.84
Net Worth
12.86
10.45
9.45
8.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Revenue
1.91
1.05
0.77
0.63
yoy growth (%)
82.39
35.68
22.58
75.18
Raw materials
-0.41
-0.08
0
0
As % of sales
21.81
8.39
0
0
Employee costs
-0.13
-0.2
-0.2
-0.2
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0.76
0.22
0.08
0.05
Depreciation
-0.24
-0.32
-0.3
-0.08
Tax paid
-0.08
-0.02
-0.02
-0.01
Working capital
0.94
0.39
1.84
0.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
82.39
35.68
22.58
75.18
Op profit growth
96.79
57.38
109.47
41.55
EBIT growth
221.28
144.66
52.51
116.3
Net profit growth
234.92
222.22
98.51
55.36
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
TCS
4,099.25
|30.91
|14,83,144.53
|12,994
|1.78
|53,990
|230.54
Infosys Ltd
INFY
1,938.3
|29.15
|8,04,834.34
|6,813
|2.37
|34,257
|199.28
HCL Technologies Ltd
HCLTECH
1,947.25
|44.75
|5,28,418.44
|3,216
|2.67
|12,615
|134.17
Wipro Ltd
WIPRO
294.45
|32.25
|3,08,266.62
|2,713.5
|0.17
|16,895.8
|60.33
LTIMindtree Ltd
LTIM
5,735.4
|37.3
|1,69,931.61
|1,220.2
|1.13
|9,104.6
|684.3
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Harjinder Singh Jonjua
Whole-time Director
Maninder Kaur Jonjua
Non-Executive Non-Independent
Harmanpreet Singh Jonjua
Non-Executive Non-Independent
Satwinder Singh Gill
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Vinod Kalia
Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.
Narinder Pal Singh
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Riva Maini
Independent Director
Dinesh Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Jasminder Kaur
Reports by Jonjua Overseas Ltd
Summary
Jonjua Overseas Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jonjua Overseas Private Limited on February 16, 1993 in the State of Punjab, India. It became a Public Limited Company on January 2, 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Jonjua Overseas Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh.The Company is engaged in IT enabled services and certified service providers to global clients of IT Solution & Business Services which includes Startup consultancy, Outsourcing Services that includes Import and Export Consultancy, International Project Finance and IPO, Legal and Accounts Outsourcing, Digital Solutions includes Website and Software Development and Cross Border Marketing, Brand Building and Business Plan service provider to their various clients. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge the company strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, the company is mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services of overseas clients.The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of their focus industries overseas primarily located in North America and Africa. The Company help a business from start-up to IPO and beyond. It facilitate the set up of both the vendor and marketing network. It assist clients in bridging the cultura
Read More
The Jonjua Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is ₹16.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is 13.62 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jonjua Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is ₹8.46 and ₹13.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Jonjua Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.83%, 3 Years at 7.85%, 1 Year at 7.92%, 6 Month at -3.63%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -10.00%.
