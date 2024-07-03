Summary

Jonjua Overseas Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jonjua Overseas Private Limited on February 16, 1993 in the State of Punjab, India. It became a Public Limited Company on January 2, 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Jonjua Overseas Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh.The Company is engaged in IT enabled services and certified service providers to global clients of IT Solution & Business Services which includes Startup consultancy, Outsourcing Services that includes Import and Export Consultancy, International Project Finance and IPO, Legal and Accounts Outsourcing, Digital Solutions includes Website and Software Development and Cross Border Marketing, Brand Building and Business Plan service provider to their various clients. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge the company strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, the company is mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services of overseas clients.The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of their focus industries overseas primarily located in North America and Africa. The Company help a business from start-up to IPO and beyond. It facilitate the set up of both the vendor and marketing network. It assist clients in bridging the cultura

