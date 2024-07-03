iifl-logo-icon 1
Jonjua Overseas Ltd Share Price

10.1
(-2.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|09:39:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open10.4
  Day's High10.4
  52 Wk High13.5
  Prev. Close10.35
  Day's Low10.1
  52 Wk Low 8.46
  Turnover (lac)0.82
  P/E13.62
  Face Value10
  Book Value11.28
  EPS0.76
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)16.01
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Jonjua Overseas Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

IT - Software

Open

10.4

Prev. Close

10.35

Turnover(Lac.)

0.82

Day's High

10.4

Day's Low

10.1

52 Week's High

13.5

52 Week's Low

8.46

Book Value

11.28

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

16.01

P/E

13.62

EPS

0.76

Divi. Yield

0

Jonjua Overseas Ltd Corporate Action

22 Sep 2023

12:00 AM

Bonus

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

20 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

13 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 13 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Rights

arrow

Jonjua Overseas Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Jonjua Overseas Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|09:48 AM
Sep-2024Mar-2024Sep-2023Mar-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 22.89%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 22.89%

Non-Promoter- 77.10%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 77.10%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jonjua Overseas Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Equity Capital

6.72

5.72

5.04

4.93

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

6.14

4.73

4.41

3.84

Net Worth

12.86

10.45

9.45

8.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Revenue

1.91

1.05

0.77

0.63

yoy growth (%)

82.39

35.68

22.58

75.18

Raw materials

-0.41

-0.08

0

0

As % of sales

21.81

8.39

0

0

Employee costs

-0.13

-0.2

-0.2

-0.2

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0.76

0.22

0.08

0.05

Depreciation

-0.24

-0.32

-0.3

-0.08

Tax paid

-0.08

-0.02

-0.02

-0.01

Working capital

0.94

0.39

1.84

0.56

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

82.39

35.68

22.58

75.18

Op profit growth

96.79

57.38

109.47

41.55

EBIT growth

221.28

144.66

52.51

116.3

Net profit growth

234.92

222.22

98.51

55.36

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jonjua Overseas Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Tata Consultancy Services Ltd

TCS

4,099.25

30.9114,83,144.5312,9941.7853,990230.54

Infosys Ltd

INFY

1,938.3

29.158,04,834.346,8132.3734,257199.28

HCL Technologies Ltd

HCLTECH

1,947.25

44.755,28,418.443,2162.6712,615134.17

Wipro Ltd

WIPRO

294.45

32.253,08,266.622,713.50.1716,895.860.33

LTIMindtree Ltd

LTIM

5,735.4

37.31,69,931.611,220.21.139,104.6684.3

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jonjua Overseas Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Harjinder Singh Jonjua

Whole-time Director

Maninder Kaur Jonjua

Non-Executive Non-Independent

Harmanpreet Singh Jonjua

Non-Executive Non-Independent

Satwinder Singh Gill

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Vinod Kalia

Non-Exec. & Independent Dir.

Narinder Pal Singh

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Riva Maini

Independent Director

Dinesh Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Jasminder Kaur

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jonjua Overseas Ltd

Summary

Jonjua Overseas Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Jonjua Overseas Private Limited on February 16, 1993 in the State of Punjab, India. It became a Public Limited Company on January 2, 2018 and the name of the Company was changed to Jonjua Overseas Limited vide Fresh Certificate of Incorporation issued by the Registrar of Companies, Chandigarh.The Company is engaged in IT enabled services and certified service providers to global clients of IT Solution & Business Services which includes Startup consultancy, Outsourcing Services that includes Import and Export Consultancy, International Project Finance and IPO, Legal and Accounts Outsourcing, Digital Solutions includes Website and Software Development and Cross Border Marketing, Brand Building and Business Plan service provider to their various clients. With the right balance of technical expertise and vast industry knowledge the company strives to create customer satisfaction considering the nature of work with an innovative approach maintaining integrity and confidentiality of the business. Currently, the company is mainly engaged in Outsourcing Services of overseas clients.The Company provides a comprehensive range of services to clients in each of their focus industries overseas primarily located in North America and Africa. The Company help a business from start-up to IPO and beyond. It facilitate the set up of both the vendor and marketing network. It assist clients in bridging the cultura
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jonjua Overseas Ltd share price today?

The Jonjua Overseas Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹10.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jonjua Overseas Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is ₹16.01 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jonjua Overseas Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is 13.62 and 0.92 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jonjua Overseas Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jonjua Overseas Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is ₹8.46 and ₹13.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Jonjua Overseas Ltd?

Jonjua Overseas Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -13.83%, 3 Years at 7.85%, 1 Year at 7.92%, 6 Month at -3.63%, 3 Month at -0.96% and 1 Month at -10.00%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jonjua Overseas Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jonjua Overseas Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 22.89 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 77.11 %

