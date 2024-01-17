Letter is attached. The Board has decided that the 32nd Annual General Meeting of the Company will be held on 5th day, of September, 2024 at 2:30 P.M through in accordance with the relevant circulars issued by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs and the Securities and Exchange Board of India. 8. Register of Members and Share Transfer Books of Company shall remain closed from 29August, 2024 to 5th September, 2024 (both days inclusive) for the purpose of Annual General Meeting