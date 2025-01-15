Board Meeting 15 Jan 2025 12 Jan 2025

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/01/2025 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to consider raising of capital to be considered on 15 January 2025.

Board Meeting 23 Dec 2024 20 Dec 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/12/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Board meeting intimation is attached. Outcome is attached. (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 23.12.2024)

Board Meeting 21 Nov 2024 14 Nov 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation for Board Meeting is attached. Outcome of Board Meeting is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/11/2024) This is in continuation to the outcome of Board Meeting which was uploaded within the statutory timeline, however due to some in-advertent error in point (d)(4) pertaining to Rights Issue Period - Off Market Renunciation, we are submitting revised outcome of the Board Meeting as per Regulation 30 of the SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 22.11.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 7 Nov 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation is attached. Outcome is attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 12/11/2024)

Board Meeting 20 Sep 2024 17 Sep 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 20/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We wish to submit that Board determined next Board Meeting on 20-09-2024 at 16:30 hours for approval of Draft Letter of Offer for Rights Issue. 1. In furtherance to our letter dated 17th September, 2024, the Board at its meeting held today, i.e., Friday, 20th September, 2024, considered and approved the Draft Letter of Offer for the proposed Rights Issue. The Draft Letter of Offer is to be filed with the BSE Limited (BSE) for their in-principle approval. Further, the terms of the issue & pricing will be determined by the Board of Directors/Rights Issue Committee at a later date. 2. The Board reviewed day to day affairs of the company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024)

Board Meeting 17 Sep 2024 5 Sep 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 17/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We would like to inform you that a meeting of the Board of Directors of Jonjua Overseas Limited is scheduled to be held on Tuesday 17th September 2024 at 11:15 AM at Registered Office of the company at 545 Jubilee Walk Sector 70 SAS Nagar Mohali to inter alia consider and transact the following businesses: 1. To discuss about the Rights Issue of Shares and approve necessary compliances. 2. To review the day-to-day affairs of the Company and consider any other matters as the Board may consider necessary. You are requested to kindly take the above information on record. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Tuesday, the 17th Day of September, 2024, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following items: 1. Board was presented Draft Letter of Offer for the Rights Issue drafted by the Rights Issue Committee. 2. Board determined next Board Meeting on 20-09-2024 for approval of Draft Letter of Offer. 3. The Board Meeting started at 11:15 and concluded at 11:35. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 17.09.2024)

Board Meeting 5 Sep 2024 30 Aug 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The board will meet on 5th day of September 2024 at 4:45 PM to consider following issues: i) Consider and approve proposals of Rights Issue Committee. ii) To consider and approve the terms and conditions and other related matters in connection with the rights issue of equity shares including the determination of rights issue price issue size rights entitlement ratio record date etc. and to approve the Letter of Offer and other related documents. iii) Such other matters as board may deem necessary. This intimation is issued in terms of Regulation 29(1)(d) and Regulation 42(1)(b) of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 as amended. With reference to the captioned subject, we hereby wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on Thursday, the 05th Day of September, 2024, inter-alia, have considered and approved the following items: 1. Considered and approved proposals of Rights Issue Committee. 2. The Next Board Meeting with regard to Rights Issue will be held on 17th September, 2024. 3. Board reviewed day to day affairs of the company and took into consideration resolutions approved in AGM today afternoon. 4. The Board Meeting started at 04:45 PM and concluded at 07:10 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 05/09/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is attached. Board Meeting outcome is attached. i) AGM will be held on 5th September, 2024 at 02:30 PM at corporate office of the Company. ii) Board authorised amendment in Articles of Association. iii) Board approved the increase in Authorised Share Capital of the Company. iv) Board approves formation of Rights Issue Committee and in this Major Harjinder Singh Jonjua Retd. and Mr. Harmanpreet Singh Jonjua will be members. v) Board approved Rights Issue of an amount up to Rs. 8 crores and terms to be finalised by Rights Issue Committee. vi) Books to be closed from 29-August-2024 to 5-September-2024. vii) The Board approved changes in staff of the company since last Board meeting and welcomed CS Vaishali Rani as the Company Secretary of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 16 May 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board meeting to be held on 22-May-2024 to consider following matters: i) To consider financial results for half yearly and year ended 31st March 2024. ii) To review day to day affairs and such other matters as the Board may deem necessary. Results attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 22/05/2024)

Board Meeting 10 May 2024 6 May 2024

Jonjua Overseas Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 10/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Board Meeting intimation is attached. Outcome of Board meeting is attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 7 Feb 2024