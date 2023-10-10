9:50 Bonus Issue of Equity Shares Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that, JONJUA OVERSEAS LIMITED has fixed Record Date for the purpose of Bonus Issue of Equity Shares of the Company. The transactions in the Equity Shares of the Company would be on an Ex-Bonus basis with effect from the under mentioned date :- DEMATERIALISED SECURITIES - ROLLING SETTLEMENT SEGMENT COMPANY NAME & CODE JONJUA OVERSEAS LIMITED (542446) RECORD DATE 10.10.2023 PURPOSE Issue of 09 (Nine) Bonus Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each for every 50 (Fifty) existing Equity Shares of Rs.10/- each held. Ex-Bonus basis from Date & Sett. No. 10/10/2023 DR-630/2023-2024 Trading Members are requested to note the Change in the Market Lot of JONJUA OVERSEAS LIMITED(542446) pursuant to the Bonus Issue of Equity Shares as given below, which will be effective from Tuesday, October 10, 2023: Scrip Code 542446 Scrip Name JONJUA OVERSEAS LIMITED Current Market Lot 3460 Revised Market Lot 4082 (As Per BSE Notice Dated on 04.10.2023)