Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.16
-2.28
-2.28
-2.28
Net Worth
-2.61
-0.73
-0.73
-0.73
Minority Interest
Debt
2.54
1.95
1.95
1.95
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
-0.07
1.22
1.22
1.22
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
1.71
1.71
1.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
-0.08
-0.5
-0.5
-0.5
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0.04
0.04
0.04
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
0
0.05
0.05
0.05
Sundry Creditors
0
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.08
-0.58
-0.58
-0.58
Cash
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Total Assets
-0.07
1.22
1.22
1.22
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.