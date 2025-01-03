iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Balance Sheet

76.48
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025

FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.16

-2.28

-2.28

-2.28

Net Worth

-2.61

-0.73

-0.73

-0.73

Minority Interest

Debt

2.54

1.95

1.95

1.95

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

-0.07

1.22

1.22

1.22

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

1.71

1.71

1.71

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

-0.08

-0.5

-0.5

-0.5

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0

0.04

0.04

0.04

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

0

0.05

0.05

0.05

Sundry Creditors

0

-0.01

-0.01

-0.01

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.08

-0.58

-0.58

-0.58

Cash

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Total Assets

-0.07

1.22

1.22

1.22

