Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-1.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.33
-0.13
0.06
Other operating items
Operating
-0.04
-0.36
-0.15
-1.14
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
-0.25
Free cash flow
-0.04
-0.36
-0.15
-1.39
Equity raised
-4.02
-3.95
-3.9
-1.51
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
3.51
3.45
3.52
3.6
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-0.56
-0.86
-0.54
0.69
