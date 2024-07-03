Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorConstruction
Open₹76.48
Prev. Close₹74.99
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.03
Day's High₹76.48
Day's Low₹76.48
52 Week's High₹76.48
52 Week's Low₹8.76
Book Value₹29.67
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)162.02
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
1.55
1.55
1.55
1.55
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-4.16
-2.28
-2.28
-2.28
Net Worth
-2.61
-0.73
-0.73
-0.73
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
-100
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
-0.07
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Profit before tax
-0.03
-0.03
-0.02
-1.19
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.01
-0.33
-0.13
0.06
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
-100
Op profit growth
22.13
14.5
-97.7
665.32
EBIT growth
22.13
14.5
-97.71
620.18
Net profit growth
27.71
14.54
-97.71
619.97
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
NCC Ltd
NCC
276.7
|21.87
|17,372.52
|160.55
|0.8
|4,444.98
|112.03
Man Infraconstruction Ltd
MANINFRA
250
|60.39
|9,382.24
|29.72
|0.64
|70.6
|40.23
Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd
MAHLIFE
464.8
|0
|7,208.4
|-0.59
|0.57
|2.06
|95.34
Arkade Developers Ltd
ARKADE
184.85
|24.16
|3,431.99
|43.36
|0
|201.65
|44.53
PSP Projects Ltd
PSPPROJECT
680.1
|28.93
|2,696.04
|11.15
|0
|578.09
|302.17
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Additional Director
G Shivashankar Reddy
Additional Director
Jhansi Sanivarapu
Additional Director
Priyanka Agarwal
Additional Director
Kancharla Rajasekhara Reddy
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jyothi Infraventures Ltd
Summary
Jyothi Infraventures Limited, formerly known as Boss Securities Limited was incorporated in 1995. The Company name was changed from Boss Securities Limited to Jyothi Infraventures Limited in October, 2009. Since then, the Company had diversified into real estate & infrastructure business in 2010-11. The Promoters of the Company entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. M. Srinivasa Prasad and Mrs. M. Sunitha by acquiring 38,80,600 equity shares consisting 64.68% of the paid up equity capital of the Company and became the Promoters of the Company in 2011. The Company started operations of Metal Crushing unit in Ranga Reddy District of Andhra Pradesh effective from April 2013.
The Mizzen Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.48 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is ₹162.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is 0 and 2.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mizzen Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is ₹8.76 and ₹76.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25
Mizzen Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 773.06%, 6 Month at 175.21%, 3 Month at 70.41% and 1 Month at 12.57%.
