iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Share Price

76.48
(1.99%)
Jan 3, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open76.48
  • Day's High76.48
  • 52 Wk High76.48
  • Prev. Close74.99
  • Day's Low76.48
  • 52 Wk Low 8.76
  • Turnover (lac)0.03
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value29.67
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)162.02
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jyothi Infraventures Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Construction

Open

76.48

Prev. Close

74.99

Turnover(Lac.)

0.03

Day's High

76.48

Day's Low

76.48

52 Week's High

76.48

52 Week's Low

8.76

Book Value

29.67

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

162.02

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Corporate Action

20 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

29 Feb 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

27 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 27 Jun, 2024

arrow

Mizzen Ventures Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Mizzen Ventures Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|03:36 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 5.44%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 5.44%

Non-Promoter- 94.55%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 94.55%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jyothi Infraventures Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

1.55

1.55

1.55

1.55

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-4.16

-2.28

-2.28

-2.28

Net Worth

-2.61

-0.73

-0.73

-0.73

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

-100

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

-0.07

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Profit before tax

-0.03

-0.03

-0.02

-1.19

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.01

-0.33

-0.13

0.06

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

-100

Op profit growth

22.13

14.5

-97.7

665.32

EBIT growth

22.13

14.5

-97.71

620.18

Net profit growth

27.71

14.54

-97.71

619.97

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

NCC Ltd

NCC

276.7

21.8717,372.52160.550.84,444.98112.03

Man Infraconstruction Ltd

MANINFRA

250

60.399,382.2429.720.6470.640.23

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd

MAHLIFE

464.8

07,208.4-0.590.572.0695.34

Arkade Developers Ltd

ARKADE

184.85

24.163,431.9943.360201.6544.53

PSP Projects Ltd

PSPPROJECT

680.1

28.932,696.0411.150578.09302.17

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jyothi Infraventures Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Additional Director

G Shivashankar Reddy

Additional Director

Jhansi Sanivarapu

Additional Director

Priyanka Agarwal

Additional Director

Kancharla Rajasekhara Reddy

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyothi Infraventures Ltd

Summary

Jyothi Infraventures Limited, formerly known as Boss Securities Limited was incorporated in 1995. The Company name was changed from Boss Securities Limited to Jyothi Infraventures Limited in October, 2009. Since then, the Company had diversified into real estate & infrastructure business in 2010-11. The Promoters of the Company entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. M. Srinivasa Prasad and Mrs. M. Sunitha by acquiring 38,80,600 equity shares consisting 64.68% of the paid up equity capital of the Company and became the Promoters of the Company in 2011. The Company started operations of Metal Crushing unit in Ranga Reddy District of Andhra Pradesh effective from April 2013.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Mizzen Ventures Ltd share price today?

The Mizzen Ventures Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹76.48 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is ₹162.02 Cr. as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is 0 and 2.58 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mizzen Ventures Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is ₹8.76 and ₹76.48 as of 03 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

Mizzen Ventures Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 773.06%, 6 Month at 175.21%, 3 Month at 70.41% and 1 Month at 12.57%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mizzen Ventures Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mizzen Ventures Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 5.44 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 94.56 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyothi Infraventures Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.