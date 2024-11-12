iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Board Meeting

78
(1.99%)
Jan 13, 2025

Jyothi Infra. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20246 Nov 2024
JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024. Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)
Board Meeting4 Oct 20244 Oct 2024
The Board of Directors have approved the allotment Equity Shares for other than cash and cash and warrants for cash. The detailed outcome is enclosed herewith.
Board Meeting16 Aug 20248 Aug 2024
JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; & 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 16th August 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20243 Aug 2024
JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Enclosed as Annexure) 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Enclosed as Annexure) 3. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Ratilal Mehta (DIN: 00046696) as an Additional director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Category) of the Company, w.e.f. 08.08.2024, subject to the approval of members in the ensuing General Meeting. (Details annexed as Annexure I) Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting27 Jun 202427 Jun 2024
Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 24.05.2024 Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)
Board Meeting23 Apr 202424 Apr 2024
Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.04.2024 Change in Management
Board Meeting7 Feb 20247 Feb 2024
Appointment and Resignation of CFO
Board Meeting1 Feb 202424 Jan 2024
JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Jyothi Infraventures Limited at its meeting held on Thursday, the 1st day of February, 2024 at 3.00 p.m. inter-alia considered and approved the following items of business: 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 31.12.2023. 2. Limited Review Report for the Quarter 31.12.2023. 3. Appointment of CS Chakravarthi Srinivasan, as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of the Company w.e.f., 01.02.2024 4. Change in registered address of the company from D-44, Phase IV Extn IDA, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad - 500055, Telangana to Flat No: 704, D Block, Tower A, Aparna heights, Kondapur Main Road, Laxmi Nagar, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana. 500084. 5. Change in Email id and Telephone numbers of the company from jyothiinfraventures2023@gmail.com & 9000201366 to cs@jyothiinfra.com & 8497907290 respectively. Appointment of CS Chakravarthi Srinivasan as Company Secretary and Compliance officer of the Company w.e.f 01.02.2024. Change in Registered address of the Company form D-44, Phase IV Extn IDA, Jeedimetla, Hyderabad-500055, Telangana to Flat No. 704, D Block, Tower A, Aparna Heights, Kondapur Main Road, Laxmi Nagar, Kondapur, Hyderabad, Telangana-500084. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/02/2024)

No Record Found

