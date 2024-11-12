Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited financial results for the quarter ended 30-09-2024. Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 12/11/2024)

The Board of Directors have approved the allotment Equity Shares for other than cash and cash and warrants for cash. The detailed outcome is enclosed herewith.

JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required including the approval of shareholders of the Company. JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/08/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve 1. The proposal for fund raising by way of preferential issue / private placement of securities for cash / other than cash, including determination of Issue Price subject to such regulatory/statutory approvals as may be required, including the approval of shareholders of the Company.; & 2. To transact other incidental and ancillary matters as may be decided by the Board with the permission of Chairperson (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/08/2024) Outcome of Board Meeting held today i.e. on 16th August 2024 under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 16/08/2024)

JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. 3. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Un-audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Enclosed as Annexure) 2. Limited Review Report for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (Enclosed as Annexure) 3. Appointment of Mr. Deepak Ratilal Mehta (DIN: 00046696) as an Additional director (Non-Executive Non-Independent Category) of the Company, w.e.f. 08.08.2024, subject to the approval of members in the ensuing General Meeting. (Details annexed as Annexure I) Un-audited Financial Results for the Quarter ended 30.06.2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/08/2024)

Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015

JYOTHI INFRAVENTURES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation of Board meeting to be held on 24.05.2024 Outcome of board meeting under regulation 30 read with 33 (3) (c) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure requirements) Regulations, 2015 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 24.05.2024)

Outcome of Board Meeting held on 23.04.2024 Change in Management

Appointment and Resignation of CFO

