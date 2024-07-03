Jyothi Infraventures Limited, formerly known as Boss Securities Limited was incorporated in 1995. The Company name was changed from Boss Securities Limited to Jyothi Infraventures Limited in October, 2009. Since then, the Company had diversified into real estate & infrastructure business in 2010-11. The Promoters of the Company entered into Share Purchase Agreement with Mr. M. Srinivasa Prasad and Mrs. M. Sunitha by acquiring 38,80,600 equity shares consisting 64.68% of the paid up equity capital of the Company and became the Promoters of the Company in 2011. The Company started operations of Metal Crushing unit in Ranga Reddy District of Andhra Pradesh effective from April 2013.
