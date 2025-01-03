Jyothi Infraventures Ltd Management Discussions

1. a. Industry structure and developments:

The infrastructure and construction industry plays a pivotal role in the economic development and overall well-being of societies. The management pursue huge growth in Infrastructural Activities and construction works and will be able to take advantage of this trend.

b. Opportunities and Threats:

We believe our strengths give us the competitive advantage to solve the strategic challenges of business.

c. Segment-wise or product-wise performance:

The Company is yet to carry the Operations.

d. Outlook, Risks and concerns:

Presently the outlook is very promising. Our success depends largely upon our highly-skilled technology professionals and our ability to hire, attract, motivate, retain and train these personnel. Our revenues are highly dependent on clients primarily located in the United States. New and changing corporate governance and public disclosure requirements add uncertainty to our compliance policies and increase our costs of compliance.

e. Internal control systems and their adequacy:

The system of internal control has been established to provide reasonable assurance of safeguarding assets and maintenance of proper Accounting Records and its accuracy. The business risks and its control procedures are reviewed frequently. Systems audit is also conducted regularly to review the systems with respect to Security and its Adequacy. Reports are prepared and circulated to Senior Management and action taken to strengthen controls where necessary.

f. Discussion on financial performance with respect to operational performance:

Company is yet to carry the operations

g. Material developments in Human Resources / Industrial Relations front, including number of people employed.

Company is yet to carry the operations.

h. Details of changes in key financial ratios, along with detailed explanation thereof

Company is yet to carry the operations.

j. Details of any change in return on net worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year along with a detailed explanation thereof:

There is 0.99% change on return on net worth as compared to the immediately previous financial year.

2. Disclosure of Accounting Treatment:

The Company has not carried out any treatment different from that prescribed in Accounting Standards.