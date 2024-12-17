iifl-logo-icon 1
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

113.4
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2024

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0.25

0.25

Reserves

0.56

0.57

0.57

0.57

Net Worth

2.86

2.87

3.12

3.12

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.86

2.87

3.12

3.12

Fixed Assets

1.81

1.81

1.81

1.82

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.38

0.38

0.38

0.38

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

0

Networking Capital

0.89

0.89

0.89

0.9

Inventories

0

0

0

0.01

Inventory Days

Sundry Debtors

0.21

0.21

0.23

0.21

Debtor Days

Other Current Assets

1.41

1.41

1.4

1.39

Sundry Creditors

-0.34

-0.32

-0.32

-0.29

Creditor Days

Other Current Liabilities

-0.39

-0.41

-0.42

-0.42

Cash

0.03

0.02

0.02

0.01

Total Assets

3.11

3.1

3.1

3.11

