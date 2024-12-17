Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0.25
0.25
Reserves
0.56
0.57
0.57
0.57
Net Worth
2.86
2.87
3.12
3.12
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.86
2.87
3.12
3.12
Fixed Assets
1.81
1.81
1.81
1.82
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.38
0.38
0.38
0.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
0.89
0.89
0.89
0.9
Inventories
0
0
0
0.01
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0.21
0.21
0.23
0.21
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
1.41
1.41
1.4
1.39
Sundry Creditors
-0.34
-0.32
-0.32
-0.29
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.39
-0.41
-0.42
-0.42
Cash
0.03
0.02
0.02
0.01
Total Assets
3.11
3.1
3.1
3.11
