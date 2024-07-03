iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Share Price

113.4
(0.00%)
Dec 17, 2024|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open113.4
  • Day's High113.4
  • 52 Wk High1,072.3
  • Prev. Close113.4
  • Day's Low113.4
  • 52 Wk Low 60.3
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value12.42
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)26.08
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Trading

Open

113.4

Prev. Close

113.4

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

113.4

Day's Low

113.4

52 Week's High

1,072.3

52 Week's Low

60.3

Book Value

12.42

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

26.08

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Corporate Action

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 09 Sep, 2024

arrow

9 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:12 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 9.98%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 9.98%

Non-Promoter- 90.01%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 90.01%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

2.3

2.3

2.3

2.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0.25

0.25

Reserves

0.56

0.57

0.57

0.57

Net Worth

2.86

2.87

3.12

3.12

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

0

0.3

0.67

0.03

yoy growth (%)

-98.44

-55.3

1,738.98

-87.01

Raw materials

0

-0.29

-0.58

-0.03

As % of sales

94.31

97.05

86.86

96.04

Employee costs

-0.02

-0.08

-0.08

-0.08

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

-0.05

-1.58

-0.04

-0.13

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.03

-0.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.61

-1.18

-0.18

-0.32

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-98.44

-55.3

1,738.98

-87.01

Op profit growth

-95.46

3,324.01

-74.42

105.09

EBIT growth

-96.59

3,326.17

-66.42

-1,665.33

Net profit growth

-96.57

3,701.35

-67.51

-3,938.38

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Adani Enterprises Ltd

ADANIENT

2,564.55

108.352,95,995.42627.990.056,586.92189.95

Aegis Logistics Ltd

AEGISLOG

810.25

60.3828,439.7872.160.8658.2871.38

Cello World Ltd

CELLO

768.05

232.0416,965.0823.010.19249.8364.86

Redington Ltd

REDINGTON

201.65

14.4915,764.48618.083.0712,384.6950.08

MMTC Ltd

MMTC

74.5

85.6311,17538.1601.569.58

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

Dheeraj Parashar

Independent Director

Mirza Azam Ali Beg

Managing Director

Sahil Minhaj Khan

Executive Director

Talat Kamal

Independent Director

Krishna Veer Singh

Independent Director

Rekha Manoj Pawar

Managing Director

Saeed Ur Rehman

Additional Director

Mohammed Ghayasuddin Khan

Executive Director

Samina Ahmad

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Sonia Bhimrajka

Non Executive Director

Ajay Suresh Yadav

Non Executive Director

Prasad Kemnaik

Non Executive Director

Alpa Vora

Managing Director

Anil Ganpatlalji Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd

Summary

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited was incorporated on September 25, 1986. The Company is engaged in business consultancy services and trading of fabrics and gold, metals and precious stones, etc.
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd share price today?

The Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.4 today.

What is the Market Cap of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is ₹26.08 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the PE and PB ratio of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 9.13 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is ₹60.3 and ₹1072.3 as of 17 Dec ‘24

What is the CAGR of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd?

Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.61%, 3 Years at 44.48%, 1 Year at 79.12%, 6 Month at 54.77%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -89.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 9.99 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 90.01 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.