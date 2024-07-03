Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹113.4
Prev. Close₹113.4
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹113.4
Day's Low₹113.4
52 Week's High₹1,072.3
52 Week's Low₹60.3
Book Value₹12.42
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)26.08
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
2.3
2.3
2.3
2.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0.25
0.25
Reserves
0.56
0.57
0.57
0.57
Net Worth
2.86
2.87
3.12
3.12
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
0
0.3
0.67
0.03
yoy growth (%)
-98.44
-55.3
1,738.98
-87.01
Raw materials
0
-0.29
-0.58
-0.03
As % of sales
94.31
97.05
86.86
96.04
Employee costs
-0.02
-0.08
-0.08
-0.08
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
-0.05
-1.58
-0.04
-0.13
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.03
-0.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.61
-1.18
-0.18
-0.32
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-98.44
-55.3
1,738.98
-87.01
Op profit growth
-95.46
3,324.01
-74.42
105.09
EBIT growth
-96.59
3,326.17
-66.42
-1,665.33
Net profit growth
-96.57
3,701.35
-67.51
-3,938.38
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Adani Enterprises Ltd
ADANIENT
2,564.55
|108.35
|2,95,995.42
|627.99
|0.05
|6,586.92
|189.95
Aegis Logistics Ltd
AEGISLOG
810.25
|60.38
|28,439.78
|72.16
|0.8
|658.28
|71.38
Cello World Ltd
CELLO
768.05
|232.04
|16,965.08
|23.01
|0.19
|249.83
|64.86
Redington Ltd
REDINGTON
201.65
|14.49
|15,764.48
|618.08
|3.07
|12,384.69
|50.08
MMTC Ltd
MMTC
74.5
|85.63
|11,175
|38.16
|0
|1.56
|9.58
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Independent Director
Dheeraj Parashar
Independent Director
Mirza Azam Ali Beg
Managing Director
Sahil Minhaj Khan
Executive Director
Talat Kamal
Independent Director
Krishna Veer Singh
Independent Director
Rekha Manoj Pawar
Managing Director
Saeed Ur Rehman
Additional Director
Mohammed Ghayasuddin Khan
Executive Director
Samina Ahmad
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Sonia Bhimrajka
Non Executive Director
Ajay Suresh Yadav
Non Executive Director
Prasad Kemnaik
Non Executive Director
Alpa Vora
Managing Director
Anil Ganpatlalji Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd
Summary
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited was incorporated on September 25, 1986. The Company is engaged in business consultancy services and trading of fabrics and gold, metals and precious stones, etc.
The Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹113.4 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is ₹26.08 Cr. as of 17 Dec ‘24
The PE and PB ratios of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is 0 and 9.13 as of 17 Dec ‘24
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd is ₹60.3 and ₹1072.3 as of 17 Dec ‘24
Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.61%, 3 Years at 44.48%, 1 Year at 79.12%, 6 Month at 54.77%, 3 Month at 0.00% and 1 Month at -89.36%.
