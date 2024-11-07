|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|7 Nov 2024
|29 Oct 2024
|Quarterly Results Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Company herewith informs BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 07.11.2024, inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results for the quarter and half year ended 30 September, 2024 along with other enclosed agendas. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 29.10.2024) Board Meeting of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited was held today at 03:00 P.M. at the Registered Office to consider and approve the agendas annexed herewith (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|2 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/09/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the annexed agendas outcome of the Board Meeting held today to discuss the annexed agendas (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.09.2024)
|Board Meeting
|22 Aug 2024
|22 Aug 2024
|Outcome of the Board Meeting held today for appointing the CFO of the Company for FY 2024-25
|Board Meeting
|31 Jul 2024
|22 Jul 2024
|Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 31/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited has informed BSE that the Meeting of Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on 31.07.2024 at 05:00 P.M. at the registered office of the Company to discuss the enclosed agendas. The Board of Directors reviewed and approved the Unaudited financial results and Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30 June 2024 We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday, 31.07.2024 commenced at 05:00 P.M., has approved the agendas enclosed herewith. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 31/07/2024)
|Board Meeting
|24 May 2024
|16 May 2024
|Jyotirgamya Enterprises Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Consider approve and take on record Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 together with Auditors Report thereon by the Statutory Auditor of the Company pursuant to Regulation 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015; 2. To consider and appoint M/s. Anuj Gupta & Associates as the Secretarial auditor of the Company to conduct Secretarial audit for Financial Year 2024-25. 3. To consider and appoint Mr. Karan Rajesh Singh as the internal auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-25. 4. To consider and transit any other businesses if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The Board Meeting of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited was held today on 24th may, 2024 at the registered office of the company to discuss the agenda inter alia enclosed herewith BOARD MEETING OF THE DIRECTORS WAS HELD TODAY ON 24TH MAY, 2024 AT THE REGISTERED OFFICE OF THE COMPANY TO DISCUSS THE ATTACHED AGENDA (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/05/2024) Revised outcome for the Board Meeting held on Friday, 24th day of May, 2024 held at the registered office of the Company (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08.06.2024) Revised outcome of the Board Meeting held on 24th May, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 20.06.2024)
|Board Meeting
|14 May 2024
|14 May 2024
|The Board approved the appointment of Ms. Alpa Bhavesh Vora (DIN:0681433) & Mr. Anil Ganpatlalji Jain (DIN:10455523) as the Additional Director (Executive) of the Company subject to the approval of shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|20 Mar 2024
|20 Mar 2024
|Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, this is to inform you that the Board of Directors in its meeting held today i.e. March 20, 2024 has approved the appointment of Ms. Sonia Bhimrajka as Company Secretary and Compliance Officer of Jyotirgamya Enterprises Limited (the Company) w.e.f March 20, 2024. The details as required under Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 read with SEBI Circular No. CIR/ CFD /CMD/4/2015 dated September 09, 2015 are enclosed herewith Annexure I. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:00 P.M. and concluded at 03:30 P.M. You are requested to take the above information on record
|Board Meeting
|6 Mar 2024
|8 Mar 2024
|The Board of Directors in their Board Meetings Held on 06.03.2024 has approved the Unaudited Financial Results for the Quarter and nine months ended on December 31, 2021. The Board of Directors in their Board Meeting held on March 06, 2024 has approved the unaudited financial results for the quarter and nine months ended on December 2023. The Board of Directors in their Board meeting held on March 06, 2024 has approved quarterly unaudited financial results for the quarter ended June 2022 The Board of Directors of the Company in their meeting held on March 06, 2024 has approved the quarterly and half yearly results of September 30, 2022. We are pleased to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at its meeting held on Wednesday 06 March 2024 at 05:00 P.M. has considered and approved the dates of book closures for the purpose of annual general Meeting for the FY 2020-21 and 2021-22 and 2022-23 from 23 March 2024 to 30 March 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 27.03.2024)
